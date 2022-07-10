Fortnite: Who is the leader of The Seven?

Fortnite Battle Royale players are familiar with The Seven, an organization whose goal is to save the world and destroy the Loop. The organization has many different members, but they are all equally important.

Players have been speculating about the real identity of the leader of The Seven, and in this article, we try to find a resolution.

The Visitor was the first member of the organization to be released. The character landed on Fortnite's island in 2018, and ever since then, players have been asking many questions about the group he belongs to.

Chapter 3 has been focused on this Fortnite group, and we finally have the answers.

The leader of The Seven was first introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6

Every member of the popular organization has been revealed by Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The journey that started with the Visitor ended with The Order, a female member who was released to the Item Shop.

These are all the members of The Seven:

The Visitor

The Scientist

The Paradigm

The Foundation

The Origin

The Imagined

The Order

The leader of The Seven is The Foundation and was first introduced to Fortnite Battle Royale players during the Chapter 2 Season 6 event. The Foundation appeared out of nowhere during the Zero Crisis Finale event and became one of the most beloved characters immediately.

Not only does his armor look impressive, but he wanted to sacrifice himself to stabilize the Zero Point. Since his first appearance, there have been theories that the character is voiced by Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock.

The Foundation also appeared at The End event that concluded Chapter 2. During the event, the leader of the organization saved the loopers and led them to the other side of the island.

And to top it all off, the Foundation turned out to be played by The Rock!

After leading the loopers to the other side of the island, The Foundation was found roaming The Sanctuary and protecting it. According to one Epic Games employee, his original name was The Chosen.

Unfortunately, the leader of The Seven is no longer obtainable in Fortnite Battle Royale. He was a Battle Pass skin in Chapter 3 Season 1 and will not return to the game.

Who is The Origin?

The Origin is another member of The Seven. He was released as part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Many Fortnite players believed that he was the leader of the organization, mostly due to his name; however, this is not the case.

While his name implies that he is very important, the truth is that this character had a very dark future. It is believed that he was affiliated with the Cube Queen in the past, the same character who attempted to destroy the entire island at the end of Chapter 2.

So "The Origin" might actually be the Cube King in the story!?



If you take a closer look at this Loading Screen, it looks like a transition/transformation from Cube King into a member of The Seven!!

There are many theories about this character, but most players believe that he eventually betrayed the Cube Queen. The Origin is also an NPC on the island and can be found at Seven Outpost III, northeast of The Daily Bugle.

