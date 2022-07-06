Fortnite player comes up with perfect non-sweaty game mode

Epic Games has added Zero Build game modes to Fortnite Battle Royale at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. Even though building mechanics separates this game from any other title of the same genre, adding these modes proved fantastic.

Casual players who struggle to build love these modes, which are also popular with skilled users.

While having non-building and building modes is an excellent thing for the game, one Fortnite looper recently suggested an idea for a new game mode that would be the best of both worlds. It would have building mechanics, but gamers wouldn't be able to build as much as they can.

It's an exciting proposal that could turn into a great game mode.

This Fortnite game mode would probably be very popular

Reddit user u/Syodoodle posted a suggestion for the new Fortnite game mode and called it "Bases." According to them, this is a mix of classic and Zero Build modes. The whole idea is to make a non-sweaty game mode with building.

The new game mode would be based on Zero Build modes. However, one key difference would be that every player would have a unique trap, similar to the B.A.S.E. from Fortnite: Save the World.

This trap would have a five-by-five radius, and users would enter the build mode by interacting with it. In this mode, they wouldn't be able to pull out their guns until they interact with the device again.

If the storm gets too close, loopers would be able to pack up their bases and get a refund of 50% materials they used for it. This would allow them to move the base to the safe zone.

This mode wouldn't have a regular inventory. Instead, it would use a so-called "material bank" that would contain all the building resources and traps and transfer them from one game to another.

Other information

Gamers would keep their resources after dying, but the materials would still be capped. However, if they die while their base is put down, they wouldn't get a refund for the resources they used on it.

The Reddit user also proposed Tents for this game mode as players would also be able to save their weapons for the next game. Furthermore, the Ripsaw Launcher would be perfect for taking enemy bases down.

The whole idea of this concept is for users to build their own bases and fortresses instead of sweaty builds. While turbo building could still be enabled for this mode, it wouldn't drastically affect the skill gap.

Many Fortnite loopers still enjoy the classic battle royale game mode but cannot keep up with others due to the insane skill gap. Implementing a game mode that focuses on building bases would be fantastic, and there is no doubt that lots of gamers would give it a try.

Attacking an enemy fortress sounds like fun, especially in Trios and Squads. Considering that the idea has gotten quite popular on Reddit, it won't be surprising if Epic Games notices it soon.

However, the only question is whether or not they think it's worth developing such a game mode.

