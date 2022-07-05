Fortnite update 21.20 early patch notes: Indiana Jones, map changes, new challenges, and more

The upcoming Fortnite update will be released on Tuesday, July 5. Although Epic Games hasn't confirmed the exact release time of the 21.20 patch, we can expect it to be around 4 am Eastern Time.

The update is expected to bring many new things to the game, including the Indiana Jones skin. Furthermore, the developer has confirmed an upcoming map change.

When it comes to challenges, Epic has also hinted at more summer challenges that might arrive with the July 5 Fortnite update.

Since this will be a major update, players must download it and wait for the downtime to end. The publisher never releases any information about downtime, but we can expect it to last for at least an hour.

Next Fortnite update is bringing Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones is the "secret" skin of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. He is currently not obtainable, but users will be able to unlock him a few days after the 21.20 Fortnite update comes out.

Besides the outfit, loopers will also be able to unlock a back bling and his pickaxe. There is also an exclusive wrap and an Indiana Jones emote. Lastly, Battle Pass owners can unlock a special spray for this character.

Like Darth Vader, another collaboration skin in the current Battle Pass, Indiana Jones will likely not receive any super styles this season.

Significant map changes are coming

Fortnite's competitive Twitter account revealed a new map change with the upcoming update. This tweak will affect the temple between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.

Epic hasn't revealed exactly what will come with the next Fortnite patch, but we can expect this new location to possibly bring one of the older locations from Chapter 1 back. Considering that there was a Tomato Temple on the old map, we might see it return.

HYPEX @HYPEX



There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. UPCOMING MAP CHANGE!There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. UPCOMING MAP CHANGE!There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. 👀 https://t.co/HYC0RK2fkF

While many gamers would love to see one of the old locations return with the next Fortnite update, there is a good chance that this landmark will be related to the Indiana Jones collaboration.

After all, this character has a strong connection to temples. Epic has released some collaboration-specific locations in the past, such as Deadpool's Yacht and Stark Industries.

The Reality Tree keeps spreading, and the subsequent two changes will come to Sleepy Sound and Condo Canyon. While the game developer has already added all the necessary files with the latest patch, the upcoming Fortnite update could give us more details about these changes.

Snap parts, new challenges, and more

Epic will most likely release more Snap parts with the July 5 Fortnite update. This skin has been disappointing so far, but the development team could improve it before the season ends.

Fortnite's summer challenges have already been released, and fans have had a chance to earn some fantastic free cosmetic items. However, we can expect even more challenges to be released with the next patch.

Epic has hinted at this with their blog post:

"Get vibin' this summer in style! Want more summer vibes? No sweat, more summer is coming. Stay tuned for more."

Finally, it won't be surprising if we see some weapon balance changes. Many loopers think current items should be either buffed or nerfed, so we will see if the next update brings these changes.

