Fortnite players reveal what they dislike the most about Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is in its fourth week, and most players are having a lot of fun with it. After an all-out war between The Seven and the Imagined Order in Season 2, the current season has a relaxing and easygoing theme.

Currently, this is one of the highest-rated seasons by the community. As of late June, nearly 82 percent of players have given it a positive rating, which is good enough for second place on the list of best Fortnite seasons.

Unfortunately, as amazing as it is, Chapter 3 Season 3, is not perfect. There are some things Epic Games could have done much better, and some Fortnite players have recently discussed this.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and its flaws

Reddit user Luckiesty recently made a new post on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, asking players how they feel about Chapter 3 Season 3. More specifically, the player asked the community what pisses them off this season.

The post has gained a lot of popularity and hundreds of comments. Many other players shared their thoughts on the season and expressed disappointment with certain parts.

Many players complained about the loot pool. Chapter 3 Season 3 has brought some big changes to the game segment, and it appears that some players aren't used to it.

While mobility items are fine, most players are disappointed with the weapon selection in the current season.

Snap is a new customizable skin in the current Battle Pass, and many players have complained about it. This skin had a lot of potential, yet Epic Games decided to release a lot of recolored parts for it, which was a huge disappointment.

The consensus is that Snap's torso pieces are awful. Other parts, such as arms and heads, have some great pieces that make the skin look much better.

A couple of Fortnite players complained about servers in Chapter 3 Season 3, commenting on how bad they are and how they ruined the experience.

Of course, every Fortnite complaint post has comments about awful skill-based matchmaking, and this one was no exception.

Will Epic Games do anything about these complaints?

Considering that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been well received by the community, it is unlikely that Epic Games will make any major changes.

While many players complain about available weapons, the truth is that we are still in the early stages of the season, so some players may take some more time to get used to the new weapons.

It would be unrealistic to expect Epic to change the complete loot pool during the season, but we can expect more weapon balance changes.

When it comes to Battle Pass outfits, especially Snap, the game creator may decide to release more pieces.

Finally, Fortnite's matchmaking system will always be a controversial topic. While it's far from perfect, Epic most likely won't make it fair unless they start banning players who smurf and ruin fun for others.

The next Fortnite patch will most likely be released on Tuesday, June 28, and we might get some bigger changes with it.

