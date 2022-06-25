Fortnite players disappointed with Snap outfit

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has received mostly positive reviews. Darth Vader and Indiana Jones are the only collaboration skins in it, and they both look great.

On the other hand, there are some fantastic non-collaboration outfits, such as Evie, Malik, and Adira. The Battle Pass also features several other cosmetic items, such as emotes and a customizable skin.

Unfortunately, players have been somewhat disappointed with Snap, the customizable skin. It has lots of potential, but Epic Games has been rather lazy with it.

Snap is one of the best skins in the Battle Pass as it allows loopers to choose which style they like the most. However, the developer will have to do a better job of making this skin more popular.

Snap outfit has been underwhelming, and Fortnite users want more

In Chapter 2 Season 3, Epic released Maya, the first fully-customizable Fortnite skin. By tweaking her, gamers could create thousands of unique styles, which was terrific.

The publisher tried to do the same thing in Chapter 3 Season 3, but Snap just isn't as good as it has the potential to be. Fortnite players have recently complained about the skin on Reddit, pointing out everything that's wrong with it.

Redditor u/The_Zoink added a post expressing frustration with the customizable outfit. Instead of being able to customize Snap with many different pieces, most new parts released are simply reskins.

While users can still make this character unique to an extent, it won't have as many combinations as some previous customizable cosmetic items.

Fortunately, the Reddit post has gotten much attention, so Epic may do something about it. The season ends in almost three months, so it won't be surprising if the Fortnite creator releases more unique parts for Snap.

Community reactions

Many Reddit users agreed with the post and believed the Chapter 3 Season 3 customizable outfit should be much better. Most loopers think the skin is fine, but Epic could have done better with the parts.

The biggest complaint is about torso and leg options. Fortnite gamers were hoping that the customizable skin would have many different options for its torso, but that is not the case. Furthermore, leg styles are mostly recolors.

Many Reddit users believe the skin is not perfect, but it's not the worst customizable skin released to the Battle Pass. Several have pointed out Haven's additional styles.

Haven was released in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, and her additional styles included different masks. Unfortunately, these masks had just a few unique styles (cat, stag, klombo, owl, and others), and every other style was simply a recolor, which was a disappointment.

Fortnite gamers consider Kymera and Omni Sword to be the best customizable items. However, there is still hope for Snap as Epic could release new styles before the season ends.

The truth is that making some fantastic-looking styles for the skin is still possible. Unfortunately, it has to be frustrating not being able to customize it completely.

