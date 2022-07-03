Fortnite: New Reality Tree is starting to grow on the map

The Fortnite Reality Tree has brought many changes to the in-game map this season. At the very beginning of it, it was found only in Reality Falls. However, the tree has spread across the island and players can find it in many different spots now.

The expansion of the tree brings huge map changes and that is exactly what players love. In addition, players can get Reality Seeds more easily and gain valuable loot.

Epic Games recently released another map change and many players did not even notice it. The Reality Tree has expanded to a new location, north of the Behemoth Bridge.

The latest expansion of the tree is going to bring another huge change to the island, and this time, one of the biggest places on the map will undergo a change.

The Reality Tree will drastically change the Fortnite Island

The new Reality Tree has appeared north of the Behemoth Bridge and is spreading northeast towards Shifty Shafts. However, this will not be the location it will alter. Instead, the tree will expand all the way to Sleepy Sound.

The said POI was first released with Chapter 3 Season 1, but it's never been very popular. While this place is big and has decent loot, many players would rather land at Coney Crossroads or The Daily Bugle as they are closer to the center of the island.

Fortunately, Epic Games is bringing a huge map change that could make Sleepy Sound very popular. Once the Reality Tree spreads to it, this POI will be transformed into one of the older locations from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

According to Fortnite leakers, there will be four different designs for Sleepy Sound: Tilted Town, Neo Tilted, Colossal Coliseum, and Coral Castle.

Fortnite players are already familiar with this transformation process as it has already happened twice. Epic first turned Logjam Lumberyard into Logjam Lotus, bringing back some of the fan-favorite locations from the first two chapters.

Last week, Butter Barn turned into Butter Bloom, and it looks even more amazing now. It also features some old locations, including Neo Tilted and Coral Castle.

More Fortnite map changes are coming soon

Besides the Sleepy Sound map change, the Reality Tree will also change Condo Canyon. This location will also have four different themes, from Tilted Town to Lazy Lagoon.

Considering the timing of the previous map changes, we can expect Condo Canyon to be transformed in the middle of July. Epic Games will take a summer break at the end of this month, so this could be the last big map change until August.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive



It may be making some significant changes on July 5, and we wanted to give our competitive community a heads-up to prepare. 🪨 🗺 Keep your eyes on the temple between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.It may be making some significant changes on July 5, and we wanted to give our competitive community a heads-up to prepare.🪨 🗺 Keep your eyes on the temple between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.It may be making some significant changes on July 5, and we wanted to give our competitive community a heads-up to prepare. 👀 🪨 🗺

The development team will also replace Temple Bloom, a location between The Joneses and Rocky Reels. The location will be changed on Tuesday, July 5, with the next Fortnite update.

At the moment, no one really knows what this is going to be. While some players believe that Epic will bring the Tomato Temple back to the game, others are convinced that this map change will be about the Indiana Jones collaboration.

