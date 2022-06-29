Future Fortnite map changes have been leaked

Epic Games has released many Fortnite map changes so far in Chapter 3 Season 3. The season is only in its fourth week, yet there have been numerous changes that have completely changed some places on the island.

The Reality Tree is responsible for these changes, and it appears that the tree will take over the entire island soon.

First, Logjam Lumberyard was transformed into Logjam Lotus, which brought some Chapter 1 locations back to the game. Right after that, Butter Barn became Butter Bloom, and players can now visit old locations there, such as Neo Tilted and Coral Castle.

Epic is preparing to release many more Fortnite map changes in the near future, and some of the most popular places from Chapter 1 will return to the game.

Fortnite map changes will bring some fan-favorite locations back

Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom both keep rotating themes from the older Fortnite seasons. Players who land at Logjam Lotus can see parts of Lazy Lagoon, a popular spot from the Chapter 1 island, while Butter Bloom has unique locations of its own.

According to the leakers, the upcoming Fortnite map changes will change Sleepy Sound and Condo Canyon.

Sleepy Sound will have four different themes: Tilted Town, Neo Tilted, Colossal Coliseum, and Coral Castle. Condo Canyon will also have Tilted, Colossal, and Coral, but its fourth location will be Lazy Lagoon.

Considering that these two places are huge, players can expect them to become popular landing spots. After all, many Fortnite players want Epic Games to bring older locations back to the game, and this is certainly a fantastic way to make it happen.

In addition to the design changes, Sleepy Sound and Condo Canyon will probably be renamed as well.

So far, both Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom have had the Colossal Coliseum theme, and the next two spots will have this theme as well. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games decides to add some more older locations to the mix as well.

When will the new Fortnite map changes come out?

At the moment, the release date of the upcoming Fortnite map changes is not known. However, considering that Epic Games is preparing for a big update on Tuesday, July 5, it won't be surprising if either Sleepy Sound or Condo Canyon are changed before this date.

Fortnite leakers have found these map changes in the game's data, which means that Epic Games doesn't need to release an update for them. They can simply be turned on with a quick hotfix or a content update

Besides these two map changes, Epic Games will also change the temple that is located between The Joneses and Rocky Reels. At the moment, no one knows what the new location is going to be, but there are some theories floating around in the community.

Some Fortnite players believe that the temple will be turned into Tomato Temple, another Chapter 1 location. There is also a theory that the temple will be used for the Indiana Jones collaboration.

