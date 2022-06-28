Epic Games just announced a huge Fortnite map change

Epic Games recently announced another huge Fortnite map change that is coming soon, making players excited for future content. This was a surprise as they rarely announce map changes and most of these changes are either leaked by Fortnite data miners or the developers simply release them out of blue.

The Fortnite map has drastically changed in the past few years. Each chapter of the popular video game has its own unique island, and every season has brought big changes.

Map changes are a big reason why Fortnite Battle Royale is still one of the most popular video games. Even in 2022, Epic Games is still working hard to bring many changes to the game to make it feel fresh.

A big change will hit Fortnite's map next week

It may be making some significant changes on July 5, and we wanted to give our competitive community a heads-up to prepare. 🪨 🗺 Keep your eyes on the temple between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is currently in its fourth week, yet it's had many map changes so far. The game developer is using the Reality Tree to bring map changes to the game this season and it appears that we will be getting many more changes in the near future.

The development team has decided to change a few things as they announced an upcoming map change in Fortnite Battle Royale. The announcement was posted on the official Twitter account of Fortnite's competitive modes.

There are a lot of theories about the new location

According to leakers, the temple that is currently located in this spot will become a named location. Earlier in the season, some Fortnite players reported a glitch with a daily challenge that required visiting different named locations. According to this challenge, the temple was a named location.

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, pointed out that there is an unreleased location called "The Tower." This could be the the announced location that will be released on July 5.

There's an unreleased POI named "The Tower" that is set to be in the place of the Temple between Rocky Reels & The Joneses, and Epic just announced that next update July 5th, the Temple will change. UPCOMING MAP CHANGE!

The upcoming Fortnite map change will most likely be affected by the Reality Tree once again. After all, this is how Epic Games has brought all the map changes in Season 3 so far.

This temple could turn into one of the Chapter 1 locations, such as Tomato Temple. However, it is also very likely that it will be used for the collaboration with Indiana Jones. The skin will soon be unlockable, so it won't be surprising if the popular character gets his own location on the map.

This won't be the first time that Epic Games releases Fortnite map changes for collaboration characters. It all started with Deadpool and his yacht, followed by Aquaman and Coral Castle.

Considering that the temple is not very popular right now, the upcoming map change will definitely be great for the game. The next Fortnite update will be released on Tuesday, July 5, and the new location will come with it.

