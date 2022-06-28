Fortnite: Reality Tree has brought more old locations back

The Reality Tree is very important in the current Fortnite Battle Royale season. When Chapter 3 Season 3 just came out, this tree was located only in Reality Falls.

However, the tree has now spread all over the island and brought some massive changes. First, it completely changed Logjam Lumberyard into Logjam Lotus, an ever-changing location.

On June 28, the tree affected the Butter Barn and its design was changed to resemble the design of some old locations that were in the video game.

With Reality Tree spreading all over the island, players can expect to see many more map changes in the game. The Reality Tree is bringing old locations back to the game, and many players are loving it.

Fortnite's Reality Tree has brought more map changes

Butter Barn was first released with Chapter 2 Season 5, and it was Mancake's place that was located close to the Zero Point. This place has become special for many Fortnite players, and they are glad it was brought back to Chapter 3.

However, the latest Fortnite update has completely changed the look of this location. Instead of the old design, the barn now has three different themes.

(via Butter Barn has changed and now also has 3 new designs that change each match, similar to Logjam!(via @FortniteJPNews Butter Barn has changed and now also has 3 new designs that change each match, similar to Logjam!(via @FortniteJPNews) https://t.co/VWyoVeMuGs

Similar to Logjam Lotus, this place also changes with every single match. There are three possible themes that resemble locations from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.

As it can be seen in the images above, the Reality Tree has completely changed the Butter Barn. There are two locations from Chapter 2: Coral Castle (Season 3) and Colossal Coliseum (Season 5). Epic Games has also brought a popular place from Chapter 1, Neo Tilted.

The Reality Tree was seen at this location a few days ago, and many players knew that it would change. As soon as the v21.10 update came out, data miners found out what the new place would look like.

Hopefully, Coral Castle will be more relevant in Chapter 3 than it was in Chapter 2. Considering that these changes are new, we can expect many players to land at Butter Bloom.

More big changes will come to the map soon

Fortnite Battle Royale players will get to witness even bigger changes in the game very soon. Since Logjam Lotus and Butter Bloom, the Reality Tree has also spread to many other popular places on the map.

The tree has spread near Tilted Towers and can also be found on the northern side of Rocky Reels.

Tilted Towers will most likely be replaced with a player-built Block soon, and that's the change that the Reality Tree could bring to this location.

You can find both the Neo Tilted, Coral Castle, & Colossal Coliseum themed butter barn variants here! Earlier today the Butter Barn Reality Cloud was enabled!You can find both the Neo Tilted, Coral Castle, & Colossal Coliseum themed butter barn variants here! https://t.co/rAZhuTFkpy

On the other hand, Rocky Reels is a recreation of a popular spot from Chapter 1, Risky Reels. Considering that Epic Games has brought some of the old locations back with the Reality Tree, it won't be surprising if Rocky Reels gets a different theme as well.

This season is very similar to Season X, the last season of Chapter 1. During this season, Epic Games used 'Rift Zones' to bring older places back into the game and players loved it.

While the game is still in the early stages of Chapter 3, it won't be surprising if bringing old places back is a part of a bigger plan. Who knows? Maybe Epic will make the Chapter 1 map playable once again.

