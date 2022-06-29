Fortnite: Coral Castle & Neo Tilted return to the game

Epic Games keeps making big changes to the Fortnite Battle Royale map in Chapter 3 Season 3. The Reality Tree keeps spreading all over the island and in less than four weeks, it has brought massive changes to the in-game world.

With the latest content update, Epic has brought Neo Tilted and Coral Castle back to the popular video game. Once again, these changes were justified due to the Reality Tree.

Epic Games will likely no stop making map changes in Season 3, which is great news for players. What makes players even more excited is the fact that the new map changes keep bringing old locations back!

Coral Castle and Neo Tilted can be visited in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games brought Butter Barn back to the Fortnite Chapter 3 island. This location was first added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5 and was famous for Mancake and the song that would play when one visited the place.

With the latest update, Butter Barn has been completely modified and it now features elements from some of the old locations. Like Logjam Lotus, Butter Barn has been renamed to Butter Bloom and now has three different styles.

The first style is Coral Castle, a location that many players disliked during Chapter 2. It was first introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 3 as Aquaman's location. At first, it was interesting, but Fortnite players stopped caring about it shortly after.

Even though Coral Castle was fantastic for getting bricks, landing at this location would put players at a disadvantage as they would be surrounded by hills.

Neo Tilted, on the other hand, was one of the most popular locations from Chapter 1. It was added to the game with Season 9 as a futuristic version of Tilted Towers.

This place had amazing loot and it was also in the middle of the map, which made it a fantastic landing spot. Fortnite players can visit parts of this great place in Chapter 3 and get some valuable loot from it.

More map changes are coming

Butter Bloom has a third style that is based on the Colossal Colliseum, another location from Chapter 2 Season 5. This style was also released to Logjam Lotus.

The Reality Tree has spread to more locations on the island and is close to Tilted Towers and Rocky Reels. Considering that it has brought many map changes so far in the season, we can expect these two places to change soon as well.

Tilted Towers will most likely be replaced by a creator-made map, also known as The Block 2.0.

Rocky Reels is a recreation of Risky Reels from Fortnite Chapter 1. While the two locations look very similar, Epic Games could decide to bring the original variant back to the game, and this is where the Reality Tree could help.

The next big update will be released on Tuesday, July 4, and the game creator has already revealed another big map change that will come with it.

