Fortnite has Astronomer that tells players their future; here's how to visit her

Fortnite Battle Royale has many secrets and mysteries. Even its storyline is quite mysterious, and players are hoping to get answers to some of their questions soon.

Epic Games has released lots of new characters with the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Users love these skins as they look amazing, but we don't know anything about them.

Season 3 characters have nothing to do with The Seven or The Imagined Order, but it turns out that all of them have their own stories and reasons why they are on the Fortnite Island.

To find out these stories, loopers have to visit an astronomer while wearing one of the new skins.

Fortnite astronomer reveals more details about new characters

Epic added Malik, Sabina, Adira, and Evie to the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. All these skins have been well received by the community, and they are very popular.

Unfortunately, the game creator hasn't revealed much about these characters. They don't seem to be affiliated with any existing organization, and their purpose is unknown.

However, gamers can find out more details about these characters from the Sunbird located at the temple northeast of the Daily Bugle.

"I've seen your destiny written in the stars," is what the astronomer character says to Malik. To get this line, players must wear the Malik outfit and interact with the character at the temple.

According to Sunbird, Sabina left her parents. "Your parents miss you. But they understand you must do it alone." Sabina's mission is currently unknown, but we might get more details about her in the future.

Adira is one of the best-looking skins in the current Fortnite Battle Pass, and it turns out that she is an honorable fighter. When interacting with Sunbird, Adira gets the following line:

"You fight with honor. A rare quality to be cherished."

Snap is a customizable outfit in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, and loopers can choose various styles for this character, including different heads and arms. Interaction with the astronomer will show this line:

"So many paths lie ahead of you... And arms... So many arms..."

Evie is another beloved Fortnite skin, and users know she works for an organization called the Peace Syndicate. While her organization has helped The Seven, their intentions are unknown.

It appears that the syndicate has also helped Sunbird as she interacts with Evie like this:

"Please thank the Peace Syndicate for financing my work."

Are these characters good or bad?

It is hard to say whether these new Fortnite characters are good or bad. While they have a loose connection to the main storyline, there are some hints that some of them may be bad.

For example, Jonesy the First says that the Peace Syndicate is contentious, while Quackling wants nothing to do with this organization or its members.

There is a good chance that the new characters will be in Fortnite for only one season and disappear forever. After all, the current season doesn't have much to do with the original storyline, so Evie, Malik, Adira, and Sabina may not be essential pieces of the puzzle.

