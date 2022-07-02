Top 5 Fortnite Crew skins as of July 2022

Fortnite Crew subscribers have had the chance to obtain some of the most amazing skins in the game. Since the subscription service was released in December 2020, there have been 20 different skins.

While most of them have received positive feedback from the community, some of them were simply horrible. In this article, we will list the five best Fortnite Crew skins released in the game. Thanks to the fortnite.gg website, players can rate every single cosmetic in the game.

Some have received tens of thousands of ratings, and we will be using these numbers to determine the best skins ever released for Fortnite's monthly subscription service.

Listing the 5 best Fortnite Crew skins so far, as ranked by fortnite.gg

5) Cube Assassin - December 2021

Cube Assassin was one of the most important characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. She was one of the bosses players could encounter in The Sideways and was one of the main antagonists in the previous chapter.

The character was released as a Fortnite Crew skin in December 2021, and this was the first Crew skin in Chapter 3.

Cube Assassin is one of the highest-rated Fortnite Battle Royale skins of all time, and what makes her very popular is the reactive effect. The skin's purple pulse spread increases with the number of eliminations that players get while using it. Additionally, the Crew pack also included a back bling, pickaxe, and wrap.

Crew subscribers received the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass thanks to this pack as well.

Rating breakdown:

1 star: 3.8K

2 stars: 1.1K

3 stars: 3.4K

4 stars: 3.7K

5 stars: 14.9K

As you can see from the rating breakdown, the majority of Fortnite players gave 5 stars to this skin. As of July 1, 2022, its average score is 73.15, which is good enough for the fifth spot on this list.

4) Mecha Strike Commander - June 2022

Fortnite @FortniteGame Don't miss your chance to get Mecha Strike Commander and the rest of these battle-ready items before Fortnite Crew rotates to the July Set tomorrow! Don't miss your chance to get Mecha Strike Commander and the rest of these battle-ready items before Fortnite Crew rotates to the July Set tomorrow! https://t.co/YniNiyCYlj

Like the Cube Assassin, the Mecha Strike Commander was also included in Fortnite's storyline. The character played a major role at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 as he helped The Seven defeat the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone.

Initially, the June 2022 Fortnite Crew pack included this outfit, a wrap, and back bling. However, Epic Games added many more items to the pack after The Collision live event.

The new items were a pickaxe, banner, loading screen, and an emote.

Rating breakdown:

1 star: 632

2 stars: 137

3 stars: 344

4 stars: 422

5 stars: 2.5K

This skin is very recent, which is why it hasn't gotten more reviews yet. However, it ranks fourth among the best Fortnite Crew skins with an average score of 74.69.

3) Vi - February 2021

Fortnite Crew subscribers enjoyed the Vi outfit. (Image via Epic Games)

Vi had no significance to the storyline, but her Fortnite Crew pack was incredible. She has two different styles, both of which look amazing. Crew subscribers also received a wrap, while the pickaxe and the back bling from the pack both had two different styles.

This was the third Fortnite Crew skin that came out and Epic Games set the bar really high with it. Vi still gets a lot of credit for making Fortnite's subscription service very popular in its early days.

Rating breakdown:

1 star: 2.5K

2 stars: 932

3 stars: 2.7K

4 stars: 4K

5 stars: 12.2K

More than 12,000 Fortnite players have given this skin a 5-star rating and it has received fewer than 3,500 negative reviews. Its current score is 75.2.

2) Phaedra - July 2022

Phaedra is already one of the most popular Crew skins in Fortnite Battle Royale. (Image via Epic Games)

Phaedra was just released as a new Crew skin, yet Fortnite Battle Royale players are already in love with her. The July 2022 pack has a good chance of becoming one of the most popular packs ever thanks to the skin.

The pack gives a lot more goodies besides Phaedra. This outfit comes with a glider and a pickaxe; plus, the character also has her own back bling. Lastly, Crew subscribers have also received a special loading screen.

Phaedra comes in two different styles, which is another reason why so many players like it.

Rating breakdown:

1 star: 208

2 stars: 30

3 stars: 94

4 stars: 137

5 stars: 918

While Phaedra doesn't have a lot of ratings yet since she was just released. However, we can expect her to stay at the top of the list as she's very close to becoming the highest-rated Fortnite Crew skin.

Phaedra's current score is 77.52, which is very close to the top spot on this list. Considering she's been out for a short period of time, we will probably see her get to the top soon.

Players who subscribe to Crew during July 2022 will also get access to Fortnite: Save the World. This PvE game mode has hundreds of hours of gameplay and it's extremely fun.

1) Galaxia - December 2020

Fortnite Crew was released on December 2, 2020 and Galaxia was its first skin. She looks amazing and was similar to the Galaxy skin, which could only be obtained by purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy phone.

Galaxia was the perfect choice to start the monthly subscription service as she's a big reason why many players decided to get it.

In addition to the amazing outfit, Crew subscribers also got a pickaxe and back bling back in December 2020. Furthermore, they also received a Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks, which was a fantastic deal.

Rating breakdown:

1 star: 4K

2 stars: 988

3 stars: 2.9K

4 stars: 4.2K

5 stars: 20.1K

Galaxia is the only Fortnite Crew skin that has more than 20,000 5-star reviews. Her average score at the moment is 77.64 and she's slightly ahead of Phaedra.

The race to the top will be very interesting! Galaxia has been there for over a year, but we finally have a worthy challenger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far