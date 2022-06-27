Fortnite: Ranking 5 Worst Crew skins

Fortnite Crew has been a huge success for Epic Games so far. The subscription-based service was first released in December 2020 and is still very popular to this day.

What makes Fortnite Crew so popular is its amazing value. The cosmetic items that come with it are unique and will probably never return to the game again. Furthermore, players get 1,000 V-Bucks, the latest Battle Pass, and other extras from time to time.

The July 2022 pack, which was recently revealed, also features access to Fortnite: Save the World. Considering that the Crew subcription costs only $11.99, this is a fantastic deal.

Unfortunately, players did not really enjoy some of the Fortnite Crew skins. In this article, we will list the five worst Crew skins of all time.

Note: Thanks to the fortnite.gg website, Fortnite players can vote on all the skins in the game, so this list will be based on the average rating of every Crew skin.

These are the lowest-rated Fortnite Crew skins of all time

5) Sayara - April 2022

Sayara joined the subscription service in April 2022. (Image via Epic Games)

Sayara was one of the most recent Crew skins. She was released in April 2022 and her pack included a pickaxe, a back bling, and a weapon wrap.

Unfortunately, many players did not like this skin. They called it a bad copy of Lynx, a popular skin released in Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass, and they just did not like the fact that Fortnite Crew included another female skin.

At this point, Sayara was the fifth female skin in the last six months, which is a big reason for the negative feedback.

The current rating of this skin on the website is 54.88, which ranks her in the bottom 5.

4) Llambro - March 2021

Llambro is another disappointing Fortnite Crew skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has released several different llama skins to Fortnite Battle Royale, but none of them have been very popular. The March 2021 Fortnite Crew skin was no exception.

Like the previous skin on the list, it had a back bling, a pickaxe, and a wrap. Many players liked these items, especially the wrap. Unfortunately, the skin itself was very disappointing and quite "llame."

Another big reason for the negative reviews is the lack of selectable styles. Llambro was released right after Vi, a February 2021 Crew skin that had additional styles.

Llambro's current rating on the website is 49.0, which is good enough for the fourth-worst Crew skin of all time.

3) Snow Stealth Slone - January 2022

Dr. Slone's Crew skin wasn't as popular as Epic thought it would be. (Image via Epic Games)

Dr. Slone is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite Battle Royale history. She played a huge role in the events late in Chapter 2 and in Chapter 3, but was ultimately defeated during The Collision live event.

This character was first released to the game in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass. The outfit had multiple styles, including super styles players could earn by leveling beyond Level 100.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Equipped for the frostiest stealth missions, Snow Stealth Slone has arrived.



Fortnite Crew Members, grab the January Crew Pack now! Equipped for the frostiest stealth missions, Snow Stealth Slone has arrived.Fortnite Crew Members, grab the January Crew Pack now! https://t.co/3GHYEiMxbA

Unfortunately, her Fortnite Crew skin was just disappointing. The skin had two different styles and its design was also good. However, players would have liked it much better if Epic simply released the skin to the Item Shop.

Fortnite Crew subscribers want to see the original skins, yet Dr. Slone was simply a re-skin, which was a huge disappointment.

Snow Stealth Slone has a score of 42.84 on fortnite.gg and is the third-worst Crew skin ever released. Considering that she has been such a disappointment, Epic Games has most likely learned a lesson and will stick to the original skins for its subscribers.

2) Green Arrow - January 2021

Green Arrow was another disappointing choice for subscribers. (Image via Epic Games)

Green Arrow is a fantastic skin, but its addition to Fortnite Crew was completely unnecessary. Fortnite players do not want re-skins in Crew packs nor do they want collaboration skins.

The popular DC character was released in January 2021 and was just the second Crew skin. Fortunately, Epic Games learned a lesson after this failure and did not release any more collaboration skins for its subscribers.

Fortunately, the Fortnite Battle Royale developer released an amazing skin in February 2021, which ended up being one of the most popular Crew skins of all time. If it wasn't for it, Green Arrow could have drastically hurt the popularity of the subscription-based service.

Epic Games missed a chance to release this character to the Item Shop. While there is no official confirmation about it, Fortnite Crew skins will most likely remain rare and will not return to the game ever again.

Green Arrow's rating on the website is only 41.02. He was given a positive rating by around five thousand players, yet over six thousand gave this skin a one-star rating.

1) Alli - April 2021

Alli is the worst Fortnite Crew skin of all time. (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games had a tough time figuring out what to do with Fortnite Crew in its early stages. Another skin from early 2021 is on this list, and this one is the worst Crew skin by a large margin.

Alli is yet another cat-like outfit, but it is really, really bad. While it is obvious that Epic Games wanted to bring the Lynx outfit back in some form, releasing Alli was just a bad move.

The game developer gave Alli some backstory and it turns out that she is Lynx's sister. Unfortunately, this didn't help her case.

"Once estranged but never astray, Lynx’s sister has entered the fray at last."

Nothing about this skin was appealing and even its extra cosmetic items, the pickaxe and the back bling, were disappointing. The pack also featured a loading screen and a wrap, but they were as bad as the other cosmetics from the bundle.

The April 2021 Fortnite Crew skin has a rating of 38.26 on the website. This means that less than two out of five players find her appealing, which is really bad. Furthermore, more than eight thousand players gave her a one-star rating.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far