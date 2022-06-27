Fortnite players express disappointment with Battle Pass outfits

Unfortunately, Fortnite players haven't really been happy with some of the recent Battle Pass outfits. Even though the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has received mostly positive reviews, some players do not get its appeal. One Reddit user, a day ago, expressed how they feel that the Battle Pass hasn't really been anything to write home about as of late.

While it's true that Epic Games has changed some things about Fortnite's progression system in the past few seasons, there are still a lot of great cosmetic items that can be obtained for less than 1,000 V-Bucks. However, some players would like to see more creativity from the game developers.

There have been many amazing Battle Pass outfits in the history of Fortnite Battle Royale. Some of them have become classics, like Black Knight and Omega, and these skins are very rare. What makes Battle Pass items so significant is the fact that they will never return to the game. Many items from Chapter 1 are extremely uncommon due to this restriction, which makes some lockers very valuable.

However, fans seem to lack the fondness they had for those old skins when it comes to cosmetic items in the current Battle Pass.

Fortnite players want better Battle Pass outfits

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 2 was released, there have been a lot of collaboration skins in every Battle Pass. It all started with Deadpool, and after that, fans saw Aquaman, and the entire Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass had nothing but Marvel outfits.

Reddit user Realoh recently made a post about Battle Pass outfits in Fortnite and how mediocre they have been lately. The user claims that each Battle Pass has collaboration items, mid-tier skins, ugly sprays, and disappointing emotes.

The Fortnite player has also addressed the pointless restrictions on some skins that have recently come out. He also clarified that his post isn't an attack on players who enjoy the current Battle Pass; he simply wants Epic Games to be more original with skins.

There has been a big difference between the Battle Pass outfits in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 and 3. Epic Games has definitely put more work into the newer outfits, adding more details and styles to them. However, some players don't think they are really good.

The community reacts Realoh's post

Other Fortnite players have shared their thoughts regarding the post and the Battle Pass outfits. The reactions were mixed as there were many players who agreed with the original poster, but there were also those who believed that the BP skins were just fine.

The top-rated comment came from a player who pointed out that Fortnite's subreddit constantly complains about the game. Another user commented on how most players complain about things that are not important instead of talking about serious issues like game crashing.

Many players have complained about Snap, the customizable outfit from Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Epic missed a great opportunity to turn him into a fantastic skin, and some of his parts are simply recolors.

Finally, there was a Peely fan in the comment section who probably believes this skin is much better than any of the collaboration skins!

It's hard for any developer to ensure all their customers are satisfied, and with that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the Battle Pass changes as time goes on.

