How to check the value of your Fortnite account in 2022

Having rare skins in your Fortnite account is what makes it very valuable. In the last four and a half years, Epic Games has released a few thousand cosmetic items to the popular video game.

Skins are the most popular type of cosmetic item and some of them are worth thousands of dollars! While skins come out in the Item Shop from time to time, some will never return to the game again, which is why they are so valuable.

If you've ever wondered about the value of your Fortnite account, there is an easy way to check it out. However, please keep in mind that buying or selling accounts is against the terms and conditions.

Check how much your Fortnite account is worth in just a few steps

Fortnite players who want to know their accounts' estimated value can do so easily by visiting the fortnite.gg website. If you are a Fortnite player, you have probably heard about this website before, as it's very useful for completing challenges, finding NPCs, and more.

Part of the popular website is used as a Fortnite calculator for cosmetic items. It simply adds the value of all cosmetic items in your Fortnite account and shows you the value in V-Bucks. After that, players can convert their V-Bucks to the local currency to find out the value of their account.

To calculate how much your Fortnite account is worth in 2022, follow the steps below:

Open fortnite.gg website Sign up for a free account to gain full access to the website Open "Cosmetics" from the Main Menu Select "My Wishlist" from the sub menu Add all the cosmetic items from your account to the wishlist

Please keep in mind that the calculator is not 100 percent accurate. For example, it doesn't add any value to Battle Pass skins since they were purchased as part of the bundle. In reality, these skins are incredibly valuable since they will never return to the game again.

The process of adding all the cosmetic items takes a long time, but if you really want to know the value of your Fortnite account, try adding a few items to the wishlist every day.

In the past, the website could connect automatically to Epic Games accounts and read the data, making the process automatic. However, Epic prevented the website from doing this due to the safety of its players.

Do not attempt to trade accounts

While most of us want to know how valuable our accounts are, it's important to note that trading them is a bannable offense. Fortnite players are not allowed to either buy or sell accounts, and doing such things will mostly lead to a ban.

A lot of scammers are supposedly selling Fortnite accounts with rare skins, but they are just trying to scam potential victims.

Furthermore, even if you find a legitimate seller with a real account, you shouldn't buy it. You will end up losing your money, and Epic Games will most likely ban your account when you log in with a different device or in a different region.

On the other hand, if you try to sell an account, it can get reported to Epic and you will lose it permanently.

