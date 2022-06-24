10 Fortnite cosmetics that make your account worth a lot of money

Epic Games has released thousands of Fortnite cosmetics in the past four-and-a-half years. Skins are the most popular type of cosmetics in the game, and some of them are worth thousands of dollars.

The rarer the cosmetic, the more its value increases. There are many reasons for its rarity. For example, some cosmetics could only be obtained by buying devices such as consoles and mobile phones.

Epic Games has never released data about the rarest skins, but it will not be surprising if some of them, like Renegade Raider and Galaxy, are owned by less than half a million players.

This article will list 10 Fortnite cosmetics that make your account extremely valuable. If you own even just one skin from this list, consider yourself lucky.

Fortnite cosmetics that make your account valuable

10) Dark Vertex

Dark Vertex is one of the most expensive Fortnite cosmetics. (Image via Epic Games)

Dark Vertex does not look anything special, but his rarity makes him extremely valuable.

This skin was only obtainable by purchasing a new Xbox One S, which meant that it cost several hundred dollars. Thus, it has become more valuable over time due to its exclusivity.

Players can still find the Dark Vertex bundle online, but it's very expensive and black market sellers are not always reliable. Furthermore, almost no one has this item in stock.

9) Honor Guard

Honor Guard was obtainable only through a purchase of a new phone (Image via Epic Games)

What makes the Honor Guard one of the most expensive Fortnite cosmetics is the way through which it was obtained. Players who wanted this skin had to buy the Honor View 20 smartphone, which had a price point of $650.

This skin is simply a re-colored variant of Overtaker, yet it is extremely valuable because not many Fortnite players own it.

8) Stealth Reflex

Stealth Reflex is one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games released the Reflex outfit as a reward for players who purchased the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, 1060, 1050 Ti, or 1050 graphics cards. Shortly after, the game developer released the outfit to the Item Shop, sparking outrage from players.

To make up for this incident, the Fortnite creator gave the Stealth Reflex outfit to the owners of the graphics cards.

7) Double Helix

Double Helix was obtainable by purchasing a Nintendo Switch bundle (Image via Epic Games)

The Nintendo Switch Double Helix Bundle was released in 2018 and included the Double Helix skin, which is one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics in 2022.

The bundle cost $249, and even though Double Helix is a re-skin of Archetype, many players bought the bundle just to have an extremely valuable and rare outfit.

6) IKONIK

Ikonik was one of Fortnite cosmetics that required a purchase of a new device (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players who wanted to obtain IKONIK needed to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. This promotion lasted for a few months, and once it ended, the skin was no longer obtainable.

Besides the skin, players also got the Scenario emote, which is one of the best emotes ever released in the game.

5) Galaxy

Obtaining the Galaxy skin required a purchase of a flagship phone (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy was the first promotional outfit that required the purchase of a physical device in Fortnite Battle Royale. This was not just a purchase of any device, but a device that cost $999!

Even though this outfit is an Epic rarity, it is definitely one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics ever released.

Purchasing a flagship Samsung phone for a Fortnite skin sounds insane, yet some players have gone that far just to obtain it. In 2022, Galaxy is one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics and the fact that it will not return makes its owners' accounts worth at least a few thousand dollars.

4) Omega (with full lights)

Omega's final stage is one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Omega was a Tier 100 skin in Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass. He was also the first Tier 100 skin to have customizable styles, which was amazing.

Unfortunately, Battle Pass tiers and levels worked differently in Chapter 1, and besides reaching Tier 100, players also had to reach Level 80 to unlock the final stage for the Omega outfit.

This required a lot of effort and a lot of time spent playing the game. Many players unlocked the skin but could not unlock all of its stages, which is what makes him one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics of all time.

3) Skull Trooper (the OG variant)

Skull Trooper's OG variant is extremely rare and valuable. (Image via Epic Games)

Skull Trooper was one of the first Fortnite cosmetics to be released into the game during the first-ever Fortnitemares event in 2017. Epic Games decided to bring it back for other Fortnitemares events, but only its original owners have the special purple variant.

Considering that Fortnite Battle Royale was not very popular back in 2017 and that buying cosmetic items was frowned upon, there aren't many players who own this skin in 2022.

2) Black Knight

Black Knight was the first-ever Tier 100 Battle Pass skin in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games added the Battle Pass system in Season 2 of Fortnite Battle Royale. This is a progression system that has stayed in the game ever since then, and the best thing about it is that it rewards players with many cosmetic items.

The Black Knight was the first-ever Tier 100 skin in the Battle Pass, and is extremely rare. Leveling was much slower back in Season 2 and many players were new to the game who did not know how to level up properly.





Reaching Tier 100 was considered very difficult in the early seasons of the game, which is why so many players have missed out on some incredible Fortnite cosmetics.

1) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider may be the rarest Fortnite skin of all time. (Image via Epic Games)

Before the Battle Pass was released in Season 2, Epic Games had a simple progression system in Season 1. Players had to reach a certain level to unlock the ability to purchase cosmetic items from the Season Shop.

Back then, players did not want to buy cosmetic items. Furthermore, the game was new and no one knew how long it would last.

Fortnite players could purchase Renegade Raider for 1,200 V-Bucks after reaching Level 20. Even though the price was only 1,200 V-Bucks, which is around $10, accounts with this skin are worth a few thousand dollars today.

