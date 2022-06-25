Rare Fortnite cosmetics vaulted for 1+ year could return soon

Several rare Fortnite cosmetic items have been updated with the latest patch. The update, which came out on June 21, brought many new additions to the game, including gameplay changes.

However, there are many more things Epic Games has worked on that haven't been released yet. These include future collaborations, new cosmetic items, as well as updated cosmetic items that may return soon.

The developer will most likely bring back some of the rarest Item Shop articles of all time. Some of these items haven't been out for nearly three years, making them extremely rare and valuable.

Unfortunately, these items will no longer be rare when they return to the Item Shop, which may happen very soon.

Rare Fortnite cosmetic items, including those not seen since Chapter 1, returning to Item Shop soon

iFireMonkey, one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leakers, posted a tweet that showed some updated items that may return to the Item Shop soon. The list has many rare cosmetics that haven't been out for a long time, which is why many players are excited.

There is a reason Epic updated these cosmetic items, and a likely explanation is their return to the Item Shop.

Since some items haven't been out since Chapter 1, they need to be updated to work correctly in Chapter 3. Furthermore, the Item Shop has drastically changed in the past three years, which is another reason they have changed.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We may see the return of the "Vaulted a Year or More ago" tab as in the most recent update a lot of older cosmetics got updated to all use the same background, probably to make them all look nice when next to each other in the shop. We may see the return of the "Vaulted a Year or More ago" tab as in the most recent update a lot of older cosmetics got updated to all use the same background, probably to make them all look nice when next to each other in the shop. https://t.co/jDCKC5eYI3

As seen in the tweet above, many rare Fortnite cosmetics will most likely return to the game within a few months. The chances are that all of them will be released during Chapter 3 Season 3.

If users own these items, it's unfortunate because they will no longer be rare. However, if they have been waiting for them to come back to the Item Shop, they are lucky.

List of rare Fortnite cosmetics that have been updated

According to the popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, 16 items have been recently updated and should soon return to the Item Shop.

If gamers are interested in the complete list, they can find it below with their last release date. They should remember that the dates are accurate as of June 24. The list will start with skins and wraps and end with emotes and a bundle.

Waveripper: 591 days ago

Starflare: 418 days ago

Bigfoot: 607 days ago

Twistie: 466 days ago

Clockwork: 1007 days ago

White Dragon: 990 days ago

Widow's Web: 628 days ago

Tri-Hook: 592 days ago

Unreal Chill (music pack): 427 days ago

Flux Flier: 788 days ago

Hula: 413 days ago

Bobbin': 424 days ago

Glyphic: 872 days ago

Pickin': 393 days ago

Flippin' Incredible: 392 days ago

Fortnite Classics Bundle: 702 days ago

Flux Flier and the Fortnite Classics Bundle have only been released once, making their returns especially important.

