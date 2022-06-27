Fortnite July Crew pack to give free Save The World access and new skin

Epic Games' concept of Fortnite Crew has been a major success so far. This monthly subscription service gives players lots of benefits, including unique cosmetic items, V-Bucks, and even a Battle Pass.

Epic released their first Fortnite Crew pack way back in December 2020. Ever since then, many players have been subscribed to it and have gained many rare cosmetic items.

A new skin has been revealed and all Crew subscribers will be able to claim it in July 2022. While the upcoming outfit looks amazing, the new pack will also include access to Fortnite: Save the World!

Considering that subscribers will get a few unique cosmetic items, Season 3 Battle Pass, V-Bucks, and a PvE version of the game, buying the July 2022 pack seems like a no-brainer at this point.

Fortnite Crew is bringing Phaedra to the popular video game

The July 2022 pack will reward Fortnite Crew subscribers with many different cosmetic items. Phaedra is coming to the game and the dark spooky skin will have two different styles.

She will also have a matching back bling, a pickaxe, and a glider. Furthermore, subscribed players will also get a special loading screen for the new character featuring two different styles.

Phaedra surfaces to Fortnite Crew on July 1, 2022. Additionally, this month’s Crew subscription includes access to Save the World!



While the cosmetics look amazing and there is no doubt that a lot of players will want them, it's also important to note that subscribers will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks with the pack.

If you are already subscribed, please keep in mind that you will receive bonus V-Bucks on your billing date. For example, if you subscribed on June 12, you will receive the bonus V-Bucks on July 12. New subscribers will receive bonus V-Bucks, as well as all other items, immediately.

Finally, players who haven't purchased the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass yet will get it along with the Crew subscription. The total value of these items is more than $20, yet they can all be obtained with a single subscription.

Fortnite: Save the World access

What makes the Fortnite Crew July 2022 pack even more amazing is the fact that it includes access to Fortnite: Save the World! This is the original mode of Fortnite that contains hundreds of hours of PvE adventure.

In this mode, players can learn about the origin of the Storm and encounter some of the most popular Fortnite characters such as Ramirez and Penny.

Fortnite: Save the World is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and cloud gaming.

It is currently unavailable on Mac and Nintendo Switch, but players who purchase the pack will receive access to the game. This means that they will be able to play the game if they switch to a supported platform in the future.

Even when Fortnite players cancel their Fortnite Crew subscription, they will retain access to the PvE game mode.

The upcoming pack will be released on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 08.00 pm Eastern Time. If readers are interested in the current pack being offered, they only have a few more days to subscribe.

