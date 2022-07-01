Fortnite player sums up just how the Fall Guys collab disappointed everyone

Epic Games recently released a Fortnite x Fall Guys collab, allowing players to earn some valuable rewards in the game. Fall Guys was recently released to the Epic Games Store as a free-to-play title, and since then, the game has received millions of new players.

The Fall Guys collab awards Fortnite players with several free cosmetic items, including a skin. However, some players are not very happy with the rewards.

Even though the cosmetic items are free and easy to obtain, there have been a lot of complaints about them. More specifically, a lot of players complained about the Major Mancake outfit.

Fortnite x Fall Guys collab is disappointing to some players

Reddit user u/bl34rt posted a comparative image of the Mancake skin Fortnite players wanted from the Fall Guys collab, versus an image of the skin that was actually released.

The Fortnite player was notably disappointed with it, asking what Major Mancake has to do with Fall Guys.

The skin on the left side has a Fall Guys theme, which is why it would have been perfect for this collaboration. However, Epic decided to simply release a remixed version of the Mancake outfit that has nothing to do with the other video game.

Despite the rewards being free and Mancake being one of the most popular characters in the game, it appears that some Fortnite players simply do not want to bother getting him.

To unlock the new skin, players have to download Fall Guys and play 100 rounds in any game mode, which can take up to a few hours.

Reaction of other players

Many other Fortnite players were disappointed with the Fall Guys collab, but some of them were fine with it and preferred the skin that was released to the game.

Some players pointed out how the proposed skin looks weird and they would not use it for a long time.

Other players have praised the Fortnite x Fall Guys collab, saying that it was a good way to promote the free-to-play game.

One Reddit user pointed out how this was not a classic collaboration between the two video games - it was simply Epic's way of trying to get as many players to try Fall Guys.

Reddit user Knightman1508Hybrid posted an interesting question on the thread. This user is wondering if releasing a new Mancake outfit has anything to do with the Butter Barn changes.

In a recent update, Butter Barn was renamed to Butter Bloom and now features some of the older places from the game, such as Neo Tilted and Coral Castle.

Many Reddit users disagreed with the post and believe that Epic Games made the right call by releasing the Major Mancake skin. They like the skin and enjoy using it, even if it has nothing to do with Fall Guys.

While having a Fall Guys-themed skin may have been a better choice, a lot of Fortnite players like simple skins. Furthermore, this is one of the many free rewards that are currently available in the game, so criticizing Epic Games doesn't make a lot of sense.

The Fortnite x Fall Guys collab ends on July 11 and players have until this date to complete the challenges and earn the rewards.

