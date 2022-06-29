How to get Major Mancake skin in Fortnite for free

Major Mancake is the newest Fortnite Battle Royale skin, and players can get it for free! Epic Games has released numerous free cosmetic items so far in Chapter 3 Season 3, which is simply amazing, especially for players who don't own the new Battle Pass.

The latest free Fortnite skin has been released as part of the collaboration with Fall Guys and can be obtained easily.

Besides Major Mancake, Fortnite Battle Royale players can also earn four other cosmetic items, including a pickaxe and back bling.

The process of obtaining these items is very simple and easy, but it can take a few hours as it involves completing challenges.

Obtain Major Mancake for free by completing Fall Guys challenges

Major Mancake is a remixed version of the Mancake skin from Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. Even though he is not in the storyline, Mancake is one of the most popular skins in the game.

The character lived in the Butter Barn during Season 5, and the barn was also brought back in Chapter 3. Furthermore, it was recently transformed to have a theme of some older locations, such as Neo Tilted and Coral Castle.

Shiina @ShiinaBR In-Game look at "Major Mancake" - Posting a showcase in a few minutes! In-Game look at "Major Mancake" - Posting a showcase in a few minutes! https://t.co/JIW3uAAtLh

To obtain a Major Mancake outfit, players will have to download Fall Guys from the Epic Games Store and complete the following Crown Clash challenges:

Play 10 rounds in Any Show (Uncommon)

Play 20 rounds in Any Show (Uncommon)

Play 40 rounds in Any Show (Rare)

Play 70 rounds in Any Show (Epic)

Play 100 rounds in Any Show (Legendary)

Completing the last challenge will grant players all of the rewards, including the new free Fortnite skin. Cosmetic items will be given to Fortnite players a few minutes after they complete the challenges. However, this may take a few hours as well in rare situations.

You can expect Major Mancake to be a limited-time skin, which means that its value will drastically increase over time. If you have some spare time, get Fall Guys, complete the challenges, and obtain this free skin!

How to get the other free Fortnite cosmetic items

Fortnite Battle Royale players will have to finish other challenges to unlock free cosmetic items. While Major Mancake is an amazing reward, his pickaxe also looks good, and a lot of players will definitely enjoy his back bling.

Completing 10 rounds in Fall Guys will reward Fortnite players with a "Stacked!" spray, while completing 20 of them will be enough to get the "Stacked with Love" emoji.

Players who want to earn a free pickaxe and a back bling will have to complete 40 and 70 challenges.

Considering that this is a limited-time promotion, none of these items will be obtainable after it ends. Fortnite players have 12 more days to download Fall Guys and complete challenges to earn these free valuable rewards.

Keep in mind that these challenges do not require any purchase. Fall Guys is currently free on the Epic Games store. Going free-for-all has drastically benefited the game as it has over 20 million players within the first 24 hours of going free.

Since Mancake is very popular and his new variant is free, it won't be surprising if we see this skin frequently in the next few days.

