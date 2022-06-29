Fortnite x Fall Guys: How to earn all free rewards

Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration is finally here, and it has brought a lot of free cosmetic items. Fortnite players can earn a variety of items in this collaboration, including a pickaxe, a back bling, and even a skin.

Earning these free cosmetic items is very easy, but players will need to spend a lot of time completing the challenges.

This article will explain how Fortnite players can unlock Fortnite x Fall Guys cosmetic items before they expire in the game. However, players should keep in mind that these challenges require them to play Fall Guys. Fortunately, the video game is free on the Epic Games Store, and players can obtain it in a few clicks.

How players can earn free Fortnite x Fall Guys rewards

To earn free Fortnite x Fall Guys rewards, players need to first download Fall Guys from the Epic Games Store. Considering the game's file size, it can be downloaded in just a few minutes.

To download the game, players need to open the Epic Games Launcher and go to the Store tab. Fall Guys should be at the top of the store, but if players don't see it, they can just type in the name of the game into the search bar.

Finally, players need to click on the blue 'Get' button or simply add the game to their cart and proceed with checkout.

Fall Guys ANZ @FallGuysANZ To celebrate the launch of Season 1: Free for All, we’re boosting the Kudos you can bank!



Step 1: just select “Challenges” in the Fall Guys menu

Step 2: select the brand new tab named "Crown Clash"

Step 3: complete the challenges

After downloading the game, players need to start it and open Challenges from the main menu. This page will have 'Crown Clash' challenges, and players will need to complete them to unlock all the rewards in Fortnite Battle Royale.

To play and finish challenges, this is what players will have to do in order to unlock all the free Fortnite x Fall Guys rewards:

'Stacked!' spray : Play 10 rounds in any game mode

: Play 10 rounds in any game mode 'Stacked with Love' emoji : Play 20 rounds in any game mode

: Play 20 rounds in any game mode 'Waffler' back bling : Play 40 rounds in any game mode

: Play 40 rounds in any game mode 'Sweet Clementine' pickaxe : Play 70 rounds in any game mode

: Play 70 rounds in any game mode 'Major Mancake' outfit: Play 100 rounds in any game mode

Getting free cosmetic items is not very difficult considering that it only requires gamers to play the game and not win them. However, if players want to unlock the outfit, they will have to spend a few hours playing the game.

Fall Guys has received more than 20 million players within 24 hours of going free-to-play on the Epic Games Store. A lot of gamers are joining the playerbase to enjoy the fun and relaxing experience the game has to offer.

When does the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration end?

Epic Games is yet to make an official blog post about the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration, so there is no official confirmation on when it will end.

However, the Fall Guys news feed shows that the collaboration will end on Monday, July 11. Furthermore, Crown Clash challenges expire on this day, which means that players have around 12 days to complete them as of June 29.

Epic Games has released many free cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale this season, and the new items are definitely a nice surprise. Mancake has been one of the most popular skins since Chapter 2 Season 5, and new players finally have a chance to earn it in the game.

