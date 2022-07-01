Fortnite concept art gives players the chance to unlock Omega Lights

A recent Fortnite Battle Royale concept proposes an interesting idea on how players could unlock extra styles for the older Battle Pass skins. The idea was presented on Reddit on July 1, and many players would love to see Epic Games implement it.

Fortnite Battle Royale players have had a chance to unlock some incredible skins so far. Even in 2022, the Omega skin from Chapter 1 Season 4 is one of the best-looking skins. What made this skin special was the degree of customization players could do to it. This was the first Tier 100 Battle Pass skin that had additional styles, including Omega Lights, and they looked incredible.

Many players spent hundreds of hours playing the game trying to unlock all the styles, and yet many of them have failed to unlock them.

Unlocking extra styles for Omega would be a dream come true for Fortnite players

Reddit user hotdogonthebbq posted an interesting concept regarding how Fortnite Battle Royale players could unlock additional styles for Battle Pass skins.

He suggests using Gold Bars to unlock the extra styles. This would work similarly to Funding Stations, where players could turn in Gold Bars to make unlocking progress. For example, spending 1,000 bars would see players making a 10% progress for a style.

This idea is very interesting, and it would provide another way for players to spend their Gold. Earning Gold is relatively easy, and Epic could potentially lock every style behind a 50,000 Gold requirement to make progressing challenging yet rewarding.

Epic Games allowed players to unlock some extra styles for progress-oriented Battle Pass skins after the season had ended. For example, players needed to outlast 25,000 players to unlock the final style, and this could be done even after Chapter 1 Season 7 ended.

Community reaction to interesting idea

Many Fortnite Battle Royale players shared their thoughts regarding this interesting concept. While most would love to see it implemented in the game, they don't think the game developer would allow it.

Most players believe that using Gold would make the unlocking process very easy and that it would either be replaced by V-Bucks or the unlocking threshold would be much higher than the proposed 5,000 Gold Bars.

Fortnite players are aware of how easy it is to get Gold in the game, as some of them get thousands a day.

One Reddit user offered a unique approach involving variable pricing for the styles. In it, older skins would require more Gold Bars and, therefore, more time to unlock.

Many players talked about Omega and how they missed his final style, Lights, by not completing enough games. Back then, Fortnite had a different Battle Pass system, and players needed to get in both Battle Stars and Levels.

A fully-upgraded Omega required Tier 100 and Level 80.

One player even joked about grinding out a million Gold Bars just to unlock the Lights variation of the skin.

The concept creator has also shared his explanation for how this feature would work in the game.

This idea is certainly amazing and would help a lot of players, especially those who cannot play frequently; however, Epic may not implement it. Some skins are supposed to be rare and exclusive, and this feature would completely ruin the rarity of some styles.

