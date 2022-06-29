Where to find Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite

The Firework Flare Gun is a new item released to Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games has added a lot of new content to Chapter 3 Season 3 so far, and despite the season being only in its fourth week, many changes have happened.

The Fortnite creator is working hard to bring fresh new content to the game, and it's no surprise that the current season is one of the best ever.

Season 3 has a different loot pool and storyline, yet players still love it. Considering Epic has made some big plans for the season, fans can expect more changes to come out soon.

The game developer released the Firework Flare Gun with a minor update on Tuesday, June 28. This new item is a reworked variant of the Flare Gun first released in Chapter 2.

Firework Flare Gun can be obtained from different loot sources

Unlike the Ripsaw Launcher, a new weapon limited to only one location initially, the Firework Flare Gun can be found all over the Fortnite island.

Loopers can pick it up from the floor, and it's also contained in chests. Lastly, the new item will also be available in Supply Drops.

- Flare Gun unvaulted & Reskinned. Found in Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Drops.

Ripsaw Launcher can now be found in Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Drops for a week (until July 5th)

Epic described the new item in a blog post, revealing how it will work. Users who used the Flare Gun in Chapter 2 already know how to use it, but newbies may need some practice.

It's the good vibes season, so why not add some fireworks? Gamers won't be shooting a standard flare with the Firework Flare Gun. Instead, every shot they take will be a fireworks show. The area where the firework shell explodes will be set aflame, causing the start of a spreading blaze.

As seen in the tweet above, the Firework Flare Gun looks almost identical to the original version of the item. However, it has a different skin (wrap) and a different gameplay effect.

Competitive players do not have to worry about this item as it's disabled in competitive playlists. One of the earliest patches of the new season disabled fire in competitive modes, which is why the Firework Flare Gun doesn't make lots of sense in these modes.

How to use Firework Flare Gun

While the new item is fantastic for setting structures and users on fire, it has another great purpose. The new variant of the Flare Gun can reveal enemies and their locations, making it one of the best utilities in the game.

It is similar to the Recon Scanner, a utility item released in Chapter 2 Season 7. However, instead of the constant recharges that the Recon Scanner has, the new Flare Gun has limited charges, so loopers have to be smart with it.

The new Firework Flare gun works the exact same as your regular Flare Gun but instead of launching out a flare you will now see the amazing fireworks lighting up the sky



What's your thoughts on the Firework Flare Gun? #Fortnite Firework Flare Gun GameplayThe new Firework Flare gun works the exact same as your regular Flare Gun but instead of launching out a flare you will now see the amazing fireworks lighting up the skyWhat's your thoughts on the Firework Flare Gun? #Fortnite Firework Flare Gun Gameplay 🎇The new Firework Flare gun works the exact same as your regular Flare Gun but instead of launching out a flare you will now see the amazing fireworks lighting up the sky What's your thoughts on the Firework Flare Gun? https://t.co/tkKkmglilc

The tweet above shows what the new item looks like. It's almost identical to the original Flare Gun, but there is no doubt that it looks much cooler.

The weapon was first spotted in the trailer for the new season, but, surprisingly, Epic released it so early. Considering it's available from many different sources, fans can expect many gamers to try it out and use it on their enemies.

