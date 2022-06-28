Where to find the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite

The Ripsaw Launcher is one of the newest weapons in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games released this weapon in Chapter 3 Season 3 with the v21.10 update, and players have been learning how to use it efficiently for a week now.

The Fortnite creator released another update on July 28, changing a few things in the game. Unlike the v21.10 update, the July 28 update was small and brought a few minor changes.

Fortnite players can now find the Ripsaw Launcher in many more locations than before. Considering that it is more common now, we can expect more players to pick it up and use it against their enemies.

On the other hand, many will learn how to defend themselves against the new weapon. Since it's still new, a lot of players haven't had a chance to come across it yet.

Fortnite's Ripsaw Launcher can be obtained through various loot sources

When the Ripsaw Launcher was first released, players could find it inside The Chop Shop, a new location that can be found north of Logjam Lotus.

However, the latest update has made this weapon more available as it can now be found in floor loot, chests, and even supply drops.

It is important to add that this is similar to a Wild Week. The Ripsaw Launcher will be available from these new loot sources from June 28 to July 5. After that, it will most likely return to The Chop Shop as its only source.

These changes will not affect competitive players as the weapon is not included in competitive playlists.

How to use the Ripsaw Launcher

The new weapon is quite unique and players will have to spend a lot of time using it to get better with it. It is not like a regular gun since it uses circular sawblades that damage both players and structures in Fortnite.

They can charge the sawblades by holding down the fire button, and by doing this, sawblades will travel for an extended period of time.

The new weapon is very powerful and can deal a lot of damage if charged all the way to the maximum limit. It deals 25 damage to structures, 60 damage to players, and 100 damage to vehicles.

A fully charged sawblade is capable of taking down multiple walls in its path in just a few seconds. It is one of the best weapons available to counter buildings, and it's also useful in Zero Build modes.

Unfortunately, the Ripsaw Launcher cannot be recharged. This means that the weapon becomes useless after players use it 12 times. While this seems balanced, Epic Games may increase the number of charges if the usage of the weapon isn't high enough after this week.

Due to its firing mechanics and ammo limit, many Fortnite players will find this gun confusing at first. However, it is arguably one of the best weapons in the game in classic game modes.

Next time you get into a match, look for this new item, pick it up, and try it out against your enemies! With a little bit of practice, you might master this weapon and use it to gain many victories this season.

