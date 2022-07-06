Fortnite: Daily Bugle to fall victim to Reality Tree chronicles

According to HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, the Reality Tree will soon spread its roots to the Daily Bugle. This information was posted on Twitter on July 6. Unfortunately, the leaker hasn't shared any other relevant information.

The Daily Bugle is one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Battle Royale. With over 40 chests in a small area, players who land here are almost guaranteed to get amazing loot. That said, many players are already tired of the place.

It was added with the first patch of Chapter 3 as it's related to Spider-Man. And including this place on the island made a lot of sense since the popular Marvel character was also brought into the Battle Pass. However, having this place in the game presently doesn't make that much sense.

The good news is that Epic Games will most likely change this place very soon. The Reality Tree will soon have its roots in this area and will almost certainly bring massive adjustments to the Daily Bugle.

The Daily Bugle will be replaced very soon

Players have seen what happens to the places affected by the Reality Tree. First, Logjam Lumberyard was turned into Logjam Lotus. The place now has several different themes from the first two chapters of the game, which is a very interesting change.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Daily Bugle now has (or will have) Reality Roots around it, hopefully it'll become a changing POI like the other new ones! The Daily Bugle now has (or will have) Reality Roots around it, hopefully it'll become a changing POI like the other new ones! https://t.co/OyiJ7d1WqI

Right after Logjam, Epic Games transformed Butter Barn into Butter Bloom. The transformed location offered several different themes that rotated with every single Fortnite match.

The tree has spread across the northern side of the island and will reach Sleepy Sound next. Like the two other places, this location will also be transformed, and its theme will constantly be changing.

What will replace the Daily Bugle?

At the moment, no one really knows what Epic Games plans on doing with the Daily Bugle. While most Fortnite players agree that this place should be replaced by something else, no one knows what the development team has in store.

Considering that this location was first released for Spider-Man, a Tier 100 skin from the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, fans might see it turn into the Fortress Vader.

VNTY @VntyYt I'm attempting to build Vader's Fortress In Fortnite, The Image Below Is The Refrence Image I'm Using, I'll Post About This Again When It's Complete. See You Then! I'm attempting to build Vader's Fortress In Fortnite, The Image Below Is The Refrence Image I'm Using, I'll Post About This Again When It's Complete. See You Then! https://t.co/Q8xVwXcFOn

Darth Vader is a Tier 100 skin in the current Battle Pass, and his castle is located in the volcanic world of Mustafar. As many Fortnite players are aware, the Daily Bugle is located inside a dormant volcano.

Adding this fortress would make the map much more interesting as one of its oldest parts would be replaced by something new and exciting. Furthermore, this could be the perfect place for players to encounter Darth Vader.

While adding Lord Vader's own castle would be a fantastic idea, Epic Games may simply decide to bring one of the older places back to the game. After all, the Chapter 1 map had a location called Pressure Plant, which was built inside a volcano.

Given that the previous POIs (points of interest) affected by the Reality Tree brought the older locations back, future changes are likely to follow tradition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far