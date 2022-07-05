Johnny Depp is coming to Fortnite, new teaser suggests

Johnny Depp has had a few rough months, but his life is finally starting to get back to normal. It appears that the famous actor could soon come to Fortnite Battle Royale, which would be amazing.

Depp is well known for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, and this might be the character that would be added to the popular video game.

Epic Games has already collaborated with many different companies, and that is why players can now use some popular movie characters in the game, from Mike Lowrey to John Wick.

Captain Jack Sparrow's potential arrival has been hinted at with a subtle map change. Considering that Epic has released many teasers with such changes, we can expect this character to come into the game very soon.

Potential Johnny Depp x Fortnite collaboration teased via an addition to the map

Epic Games used the Reality Tree to turn Logjam Lumberyard into Logjam Lotus earlier this season. The new location now has a few different designs, including Lazy Lagoon.

As many players remember, Lazy Lagoon was a pirate-like place that was first added to the game with Chapter 1 Season 8. When they land at Logjam Lotus in Chapter 3 Season 3, they have a chance to revisit Lazy Lagoon once again.

On the northern side of this location, Fortnite players can now find a small boat that could be a reference to Jack Sparrow's first appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean.

While this is just a small object that could mean nothing, it is very likely that Epic Games is using it as a teaser for Johnny Depp's famous character. The legendary pirate would be a fantastic addition to the game, so hopefully he will be added to the title soon.

Last season, Epic Games added a random fridge near Condo Canyon and some players theorized that it could be a hint towards Indiana Jones coming to the game. This character was saved by a fridge in one of the movies, which is why this theory circulated online.

Indiana Jones has ended up being a special skin in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass; it turns out that fans were right about the fridge all along. Will they be right about the boat too?

Johnny Depp might feature in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise once again

Disney cast Johnny Depp out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise back in 2018. This was done due to all the drama that surrounded the popular actor as there were many allegations against him.

However, his court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard has finally ended and it appears that he will return to the franchise for at least one more movie.

WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR 🏴‍☠️ Sources say actor #JohnnyDepp is rumored to have made a deal with Disney for more than $300 million to return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” after getting unceremoniously dumped from the franchise in 2018 amid abuse allegations by ex Amber Heard.🏴‍☠️ Sources say actor #JohnnyDepp is rumored to have made a deal with Disney for more than $300 million to return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” after getting unceremoniously dumped from the franchise in 2018 amid abuse allegations by ex Amber Heard. 👀🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/e2TTUdIGAT

According to reports, Disney is interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. There are also rumors of the company writing a new movie that will focus solely on Captain Jack Sparrow.

A new movie with Johnny Depp, if it does come to pass, will not be released for at least a couple of years. However, Epic Games doesn't collaborate with only new movies. After all, Darth Vader has been added to the current Battle Pass, even though the character hasn't been in a movie for more than a decade.

