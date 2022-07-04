Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Best settings to use for PC players

Chapter 3 Season 3 came out a few weeks ago, yet many players are still looking for the best Fortnite settings. Having the correct settings is key to success, and players must choose what works best.

PC players can change their keybinds and sensitivity settings, just like console players, but they can also change the settings for video rendering, which is huge.

This article will check out some of the best Fortnite settings to use in Chapter 3 Season 3. However, before changing your settings, please take a screenshot of them so you can revert to them if things don't work out.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to play with the new settings to get used to them. While these settings are great, they are not universal, and you may have to adjust them slightly.

Best Fortnite settings for PC players

Best Fortnite settings for game rendering and FPS

PCs are powerful machines that can run Fortnite Battle Royale at more than 240 frames per second. This is what gives them a huge advantage over consoles, however, players need to know how to get the maximum out of their hardware.

In 2021, Epic Games released the Performance mode for PC clients. This mode offers the best Fortnite settings for performance as it drastically improves the framerate. However, it doesn't allow players to change many other settings, which is a huge disadvantage.

The first step is changing your Rendering Mode to either DirectX11 or DirectX12. After that, change your video settings to these values:

Window mode: Fullscreen

Frame rate limit: The frame rate of your monitor

Anti-Aliasing & Super Resolution: Off

3D resolution: 100%

View Distance: Medium

Shadows: Off

Textures: Low

Download high resolution textures: Off

High resolution texture reminders: Off

Effects: Low

Post processing: Low

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Allow multithreaded rendering: On

Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Latency markers: Off

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Turning anti-aliasing off is a great way to boost your framerate. However, if you like this setting since it makes the game look more appealing, you can use the Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing option. This will give you anti-aliasing without drastically dropping the framerate.

When it comes to the resolution, try setting the highest possible resolution that your monitor can handle. If you are not satisfied with the framerate, try a lower resolution.

You can also try the Performance mode if you have a low-end computer. However, this is not recommended as it doesn't give you as much control over the other options.

These are the best Fortnite settings for game rendering and they directly impact your frames per second (FPS).

Best Fortnite settings for mouse and keyboard

Most Fortnite PC players use mouse and keyboard as their input devices. While controllers are much easier to play with, classic PC devices give players many more options.

Even though aiming with a mouse is quite difficult for new players, enough practice can make players have a deadly aim. Furthermore, keyboards have many more buttons than controllers, and PC players can assign many different actions to them.

Having the best Fortnite settings for a keyboard and mouse can turn you into a great player. (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to aiming with a mouse, lower sensitivity is often better, so try these settings out:

X-Axis sensitivity: 8.8%

Y-Axis sensitivity: 8.8%

Targeting sensitivity: 35.0%

Scope sensitivity: 35.0%

Ignore gamepad input: Off

Lock input method as mouse: Off

These are the best Fortnite settings for players who want to have an accurate aim from every range. Low sensitivity will take some time to get used to, but it will be worth it.

It's important to note that these settings are intended for 800 DPI. If your mouse has more than 800 DPI, please either change it to 800 or adjust the sensitivity.

The last two settings are optional and you should turn them off if you use a controller.

When it comes to keyboard settings, it's completely up to you to set your custom keybinds. However, make sure that the most important actions, such as placing structures down, are close to each other.

If you have a mouse that has additional buttons on it, you can assign some actions to them. For example, many players use a side button to place a wall or build a ramp. These buttons are easily accessible, and it's very easy to use them.

We suggest that you set your Building Edit button mouse scroll wheel down. This will allow you to edit building pieces much faster, which will give you a huge advantage over your opponents.

Best Fortnite settings for keybinds by Bugha (Image via prosettings.net)

Fortnite World Cup winner Bugha uses a mouse wheel to edit, and his weapon slots are bound to the default keys. You can check his other keybinds in the screenshot above.

While these are the best settings for competitive players, feel free to adjust them to your needs.

How to start with the new settings

If you just changed your Fortnite settings, the first thing you need to do is get into Creative mode until you get used to them. Many maps allow you to practice your aiming, building, and editing skills, so try them out first.

These are some of the best Creative maps to practice your aim:

Skaavok’s aim training: 8022-6842-4965

Geerzy’s Combat Training Course: 3443-2839-6606

Teadoh’s Aim Course: 9588-0826-4314

Flea’s Shotgun Aim Course: 2537-2393-3308

TooTz🇬🇧 @TooTzGB



After 2 weeks of grinding Skaavok's Aim Training, I'm starting to feel comfortable hitting those close range shots. I'd definitely recommend trying this training pack out if you haven't already! Training code: 8022-6842-4965 AIM TRAINING FINALLY PAYING OFFAfter 2 weeks of grinding Skaavok's Aim Training, I'm starting to feel comfortable hitting those close range shots. I'd definitely recommend trying this training pack out if you haven't already! Training code: 8022-6842-4965 AIM TRAINING FINALLY PAYING OFF 😁After 2 weeks of grinding Skaavok's Aim Training, I'm starting to feel comfortable hitting those close range shots. I'd definitely recommend trying this training pack out if you haven't already! Training code: 8022-6842-4965 https://t.co/UEG4uarZb5

If you want to practice building and editing, try these maps out:

Nine in one edit course by CanDook: 7440-4394-8340

Teadoh’s training island v5: 9243-7965-5788

Cook’s warm-up course: 6055-7683-6855

Teadoh’s impossible warm-up: 9166-5951-6941

Do not jump right into a battle royale match, or you will most likely be disappointed with the results. It doesn't matter if you have the best Fortnite settings or not, you need to get used to the new sensitivity, keybinds, and graphics.

It's important to stick to your settings and get used to them. Once you feel comfortable, get into a battle royale match and see how well you do against the real competition! Remember, practice makes perfect, and there is no doubt that it will get you many victories.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far