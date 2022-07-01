Fortnite experiences the worst glitch in its 5 years of existence

Fortnite is currently in a horrible state in terms of bugs and glitches, yet no one knows why it is happening. The video game was working perfectly fine, but all of a sudden, players started experiencing unusual glitches.

While most players would be upset that this is happening, Fortnite players are somewhat astonished. These are glitches that have never been in the game before and they are both frustrating and funny.

It seems that Epic Games has changed several things in the game, but these changes were not supposed to be released yet, or they were only supposed to be in certain game modes.

Unfortunately, the development team messed things up and is now working on fixing them.

Fortnite players have experienced some of the weirdest and funniest glitches ever

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite data miner, posted an interesting tweet that sums up the bug reports from the players. While most of these bugs are hilarious, they also put players at a disadvantage.

Fortnite players could see their enemies on the map, which is one of the most unusual bugs the video game has ever had. This put every player at a disadvantage because their location was revealed. However, some players used this to their advantage by tracking down enemies and eliminating them.

Many players were also able to edit their enemies' builds, which was not intended to happen. This was part of a limited-time game mode that Epic Games released a few years ago, so it is unclear how it returned to the game.

However, the game developer announced a Fortnite PlayStation Cup that starts on July 7. This cup will allow players to edit all player-built structures, so this could be the explanation for the bug.

Chances are that Epic Games enabled the Architect game mode by accident while getting it ready for the upcoming tournament.

Other game-breaking bugs

Players also reported the ability to reboot players in Solo mode, which makes no sense. Rebooting is only intended for Duos, Trios, and Squads, so having it in Solo is simply pointless.

Epic Games has also brought one feature from the early seasons of the video game as friendly fire was enabled. Teammates were able to eliminate each other, which is how the game was when it was just released.

Other players dealt with numerous issues, such as getting the Victory Royale screen while on the Battle Bus at the start of the game.

Some of these glitches are still in the game and players keep experiencing them. However, they do not occur as frequently as before and it appears that Epic Games is slowly fixing them and restoring the game to its proper state.

Considering how specific some of these glitches were, it would be no surprise if the development team is working on bringing some of these features back to the game.

This wouldn't be the first time that Epic Games accidentally leaked something. There is a chance that friendly fire will be enabled once again or that players will be able to perform a reboot in Solo mode. While this sounds impossible, Epic has done some unusual things with Fortnite in the past and a lot of it turned out to be the right move.

