Hardest Fortnite achievements in every season so far

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently in its 21st season and is still reeling in millions of players on a daily basis. By releasing frequent updates and new cosmetic items, Epic Games has found a way to keep players entertained for more than four years.

The title's Battle Pass, an in-game progression system, is another thing that helps keep the game interesting. Each season's Battle Pass has more than a hundred different items, and those who play frequently can earn even more exclusive rewards.

Reddit user wobblins recently made a list of the highest Fortnite achievements — these achievements can also be considered the hardest as they were rather difficult to get — across the seasons. Some of these required players to put in hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Most difficult-to-get Fortnite achievements in Chapter 1

Season 1

The first Fortnite season ever had no Battle Pass. There was a so-called Season Shop where players could purchase cosmetic items after leveling up. While everyone remembers Renegade Raider, the hardest Fortnite item to get that season was Renegade's Revenge, an Epic pickaxe that cost 1,500 V-Bucks and was purchasable after reaching Level 35. Needless to say, the acquisition of this item qualified as an impressive achievement.

Season 2 and 3

Season 2 was the first season that saw the Battle Pass, and the hardest achievement this season was unlocking the Black Knight by reaching Tier 70.

In Season 3, Epic Games added special Tier 100 challenges, and completing five of them rewarded players with the High Octane glider.

Season 4

In Season 4 unlocking every style for the Omega outfit was a big challenge. Besides reaching Tier 100, players also had to get to Level 80, which was very difficult and time-consuming.

Season 5 and 6

The Ragnarok skin from Season 5 was similar to Omega as it required the maximum tier, but instead of there being a level requirement, players had to earn 500,000 XP.

Fortnite had a similar system in Season 6 with regard to the Dire outfit, but its last style required players to finish 60 weekly challenges. Furthermore, this was the first season that had a Level 100 spray and banner. Players who reached this level unlocked these two exclusive items, which are still extremely rare to see.

Reaching Level 100 used to be one of the hardest Fortnite achievements back in Chapter 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Season 7 and 8

Season 7 and 8 were identical in terms of requirements. Unlocking the Ice King and Luxe involved reaching the last tier of the Battle Pass and outlasting 25,000 opponents. Fortunately, these challenges could have been completed after the season ended. Additionally, these two seasons also had exclusive rewards for reaching the maximum level.

Season 9

Season 9 of Fortnite Battle Royale had two amazing skins and exclusive rewards associated with the maximum level. However, it was also one of the hardest Fortnite achievements as players had to do a lot of work to unlock all of the cosmetic items.

This list includes everything players had to do during the season to get the best rewards:

Earn 250,000 XP

Complete 65 weekly challenges

Outlast 10,000 opponents

Collect all 100 Fortbytes scattered over the island

Find Singularity's helmets

Reach Level 100

Season X

The final season of Chapter 1 had a lot of remixed skins from the previous Battle Passes. Ultima Knight was a recreation of the Black Knight, and players had to reach Level 65 to unlock it while also completing all Zero Point challenges.

The hardest Fortnite achievement this season, however, wasn't the getting the skin but the Level 100 set.

Things only a handful of people achieved in Chapter 2

Season 1

Chapter 2 of Fortnite Battle Royale completely changed the leveling system, and for the first time, players could level up beyond Level 100.

The hardest Fortnite achievement in Season 1 was unlocking the Corrupted 8Ball skin at Level 350. Epic also added a special banner for players who reached Level 500, which was extremely difficult.

Season 2

Season 2 had another Level 500 banner, but the full golden style for Agent Peely was the reward many players chased. Unfortunately, unlocking this skin required players to spend a few hours playing the game every day, which is why most people didn't get the style; it was extremely rare.

ItsRedFusion @ItsRedFusion It is done Level 350 Fully Gold Peely in Fortnite!!! It is done Level 350 Fully Gold Peely in Fortnite!!! 🙌 https://t.co/NJ8Z74RaAP

Season 3 and 4

Season 3 had a rather disappointing extra reward. The Eternal Knight had a super style which necessitated players to reach Level 160 and complete 65 weekly challenges. Even though this was the hardest-to-get style of the season, the skin was super easy to unlock as it didn't require much time or effort.

Epic Games released a full Marvel Battle Pass in Season 4, and the top reward was the Holo Foil Wolverine at Level 220; this item was pretty difficult to get.

Season 5 and 6

Seasons 5 and 6 were the same when it came to requirements. To unlock the Zero Point Menace and Golden Spire Assassin, players had to reach Level 225, a feat not many people accomplished.

Season 7

Prismatic Rick was an extremely difficult item to get in Season 7, and having this item in your closet was an unbelievable achievement. Moreover, there was a customizable skin called Kymera, and players needed to obtain Battle Stars and Alien Artifacts to unlock all the styles for him.

Season 8

Finally, the last season of Chapter 2 had two skins, which required a lot of effort to obtain. Torin's golden style required Level 200, but players who wanted the Merry Marauder Toona had to collect Rainbow Ink, which was located all over the island.

More difficult Fortnite achievements (Chapter 3)

Season 1

Spider-Man arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 3, and his Gilded Reality style was locked behind the Level 200 requirement.

Besides Spider-Man, Haven was a popular character, and players could even customize her. Her Eclipse Hunter mask required collecting Feathers and purchasing all of the other eclipse masks.

Season 2

Epic Games didn't change much in Season 2 of this chapter. The best styles for the Battle Pass skins required players to hit Level 200, and the Omni Sword had players collecting Omni Chips on the island.

Unlocking all variants of the Omni Sword was one of the hardest Fortnite achievements in Chapter 3 Season 2. (Image via Epic Games)

Season 3

Currently in Season 3, the unlocking system is the same. In order to unlock the Auric Blaze styles, players have to reach Level 200. Additionally, the Snap outfit is similar to the Omni Sword in terms of collecting pieces from all over the island.

Considering that Season 3 ends in mid-September, many players will most likely unlock all the super styles. The only question that remains is whether or not Epic will add more styles to the Snap outfit, as the community has complained about it.

