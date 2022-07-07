How to get the Khari skin in Fortnite for free

Khari is a new outfit that was added to Fortnite Battle Royale with the v21.20 update. Considering how good Khari looks, fans can expect her to become a popular skin in the game. The update was released on Wednesday, July 6, and has brought new content to the video game.

Most players are currently busy completing challenges for Indiana Jones and unlocking this amazing skin. However, it turns out that Epic Games has prepared many more amazing outfits that will soon be released. And the best part about these skins is that they will be free!

If you want to find out how to get Khari for free, keep reading the article.

Get Khari via Fortnite tournament for free

Khari will be another Fortnite Battle Royale skin that will be obtainable in the tournament. Unfortunately, this means that players will have to compete to get the outfit and that only a few thousand players will end up getting it.

The Fortnite skin will be obtainable with the Moonlit Bowblade pickaxe and an exclusive spray.

FNBRintel @FNBRintel New galaxy cup spray! (I assume the skin and pickaxe will be in the cup too!) #Fortnite New galaxy cup spray! (I assume the skin and pickaxe will be in the cup too!)#Fortnite https://t.co/yOELhdYIjE

As soon as the skin was mentioned by data miners, they assumed it would be a part of an upcoming Fortnite tournament. It turns out they were right as Samsung has officially confirmed this on its website. The company said:

"Samsung invites players to battle it out and put their skills to the test again in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3 tournament, returning on July 16th and 17th."

This piece of information comes from Samsung's "Summer of Galaxy" promotion, and fans can expect Epic Games to release more information regarding this tournament soon.

This will not be the first time that Fortnite players are getting a chance to win a skin in a tournament. However, Khari already has a lot of fans, which could make the upcoming tournament more popular than the ones that preceded it.

At the moment, the rules of the tournament are unknown. Unfortunately, there is a good chance that it will only be available only for those who own an Android device. The first Galaxy cup, which took place in August 2021, was playable only on compatible Android devices. Around 25,000 players won the Galaxy Grappler outfit in this cup, while more than 40,000 players earned a wrap.

Considering that the new Galaxy set includes Khari and two other cosmetic items, the skin will most likely be given to the top performers in the tournament, while those who rank lower will receive a pickaxe or a spray as a consolation prize.

Not a competitive player? Don't worry!

Khari will be obtainable from the upcoming Galaxy cup for free, but Fortnite players will have a chance to own this skin in the future as well.

According to data miners, this outfit has an Item Shop tag, which means that it will be released to the shop at some point. While this hasn't been confirmed by Epic Games or Samsung yet, many previous skins from tournaments were released in the Item Shop.

🧊 Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News 🧊 @Nickelerleaks Keep in mind that the "Khari" outfit (Galaxy Cup Skin) DOES have Item Shop tags and IS SET to release in the near future, but her assets seem to either be encrypted or completely missing! Keep in mind that the "Khari" outfit (Galaxy Cup Skin) DOES have Item Shop tags and IS SET to release in the near future, but her assets seem to either be encrypted or completely missing! https://t.co/tLGnWcXbgE

The Galaxy Grappler outfit was no exception to this tradition. Just one week after the cup ended, this outfit was released to the Item Shop. It's also come out several times since then, and many Fortnite players have had a chance to obtain her with V-Bucks. This is good news since it's improbable that things will be different this time with the Khari skin.

