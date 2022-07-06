How to collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in Fortnite

Indiana Jones is finally out in Fortnite! Epic Games made the exclusive Battle Pass skin available with the release of the v21.20 update on Wednesday, July 6.

The popular movie character is only available to Battle Pass owners, so if you don't own the current Battle Pass, you will have to purchase it first. The best deal is to subscribe to Fortnite Crew and get an exclusive skin, the Battle Pass, and Fortnite: Save the World in one package!

Besides owning the pass, players must complete several challenges to unlock Indiana Jones. These challenges are divided into two different groups and players have to complete the first group of challenges to unlock the skin. Completing every challenge rewards players with another variant of Jones, as well as many other cosmetic items.

One of the challenges in the first group requires players to collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match, and this is a guide on how to do it.

Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single Fortnite match to unlock Indiana Jones

Players who want to unlock Indiana Jones will have to collect the Durrrburger Relic from both The Temple and The Ruins. The two locations are very close to each other, so completing this challenge should not be a problem.

The first thing you need to do is land at either of these two locations. Considering that they both have more than 10 chest spawns, feel free to land whichever you want. However, make sure to open a few chests as soon as you land in case there are other players around you.

The Durrrburger Relic at The Temple is located in the central room, just by the Slurp Barrel that's in the middle. You will have to interact with it to collect it.

Afterwards, head over to The Ruins to collect the second relic. This relic is located on the second floor of the ruins, so simply walk up the stairs and look for a glowing object. Once you interact with it, the challenge will be done.

Please keep in mind that you have to collect both relics in a single match. This means that if you die after collecting one relic, you will have to pick it back up in another match.

The easiest way to complete this Fortnite challenge

There are two methods that can make completing this challenge very simple. The first method involves landing on the road southwest of The Temple and southwest of Seven Outpost III.

The purple toolbox contains the Grapple Glove at this location, so pick it up and head over towards the relics. Not only will you gain amazing mobility, which will help you complete this challenge easily, but you will also be able to complete the Grapple Glove challenge if you attach yourself to a tree 10 different times.

Finally, completing the Indiana Jones challenges in Fortnite can be done easily in the bot lobby. Create a new account, invite it to your lobby and join the game. You will be matched against 98 bots that have an awful aim, and they will not pose a threat to you.

