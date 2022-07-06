Fortnite Indiana Jones Challenges: Where to search chests at Shifty Shafts

Epic Games recently released new Indiana Jones challenges to Fortnite Battle Royale. The famous movie character is finally available to obtain, and players can unlock him with a few simple steps.

The v21.20 patch, released on July 16, has brought many new features to the game, including Jones, his pickaxe, and other cosmetics.

The Fortnite creator has also added a new variant for this skin, which will make it more popular. The entire unlocking process is straightforward and shouldn't take more than a few games.

Read on to find out how to quickly search chests at Shifty Shafts, one of the Indiana Jones challenges required to unlock the exclusive Battle Pass skin.

Searching chests at Shifty Shafts is one of new Indiana Jones challenges, and it can be done easily

Shifty Shafts was a fan-favorite location in Chapter 1. It was first released with the "Tilted update" in January 2018.

Epic decided to bring it back to Chapter 3, and loopers are again in love with it. What makes this location special is its unique design with many unbreakable elements.

In Chapter 3, users can find Shifty Shafts southeast of Logjam Lotus. While this location is great for loot, it is surrounded by hills, making it a risky landing spot. However, if readers want to finish all the Indiana Jones challenges, they must drop there at least once.

To search chests at Shifty Shafts, the best strategy is to land there right after leaving the Battle Bus. If gamers plan on visiting this site later in the game, chances are that it will already be looted.

Completing Indiana Jones challenges will require players to loot Shifty Shafts

There are currently 15 chest spawns in the central area, with a few more on the surrounding hills.

Best strategy to open chests

As soon as users leave the Battle Bus, look around and see if others are landing at Shifty Shafts. If they are alone, loopers can go to the southwest corner of this location and quickly loot the five chests located there. Doing this can complete one of the Indiana Jones Challenges in less than a minute.

Even though this location isn't very popular, many other gamers will land there because of the challenges. In this case, the best strategy would be to land on the northern hill.

This area has a couple of chests that can give decent starting loot in case they have to fight opponents who land there.

Before moving to the main area, check the other hills and ensure no enemies are on them. Readers will want to slide to the main area only if there are no enemies who have a ground advantage.

If everything is clear, go to the main area and keep looting. If players notice that enemies are in this area, they must try to keep the ground advantage and be mindful of their surroundings.

The challenge requires users to open only five chests at Shifty Shafts, which can be easily done. Unfortunately, chests are scattered in the area, and they have to move from one place to another to open them all.

