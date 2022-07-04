Having the most wins in Fortnite is not an easy task. Some players play over 10 hours a day and make victories look effortless due to their skills.

The player who holds the record for the most wins in Fortnite history is Ship, who has won over 36,000 games as of July 2022. Many players have not even played this many games, so it is unlikely that he will be dethroned anytime soon.

In this article, we will check who has the most wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The season was released in early June, and despite being out for less than a month, some players have won more than a few hundred games.

Most wins in Fortnite Solo and Duo modes

YoJustGotBodied has had the most wins in Fortnite Solo mode this season, winning 402 matches so far.

According to Fortnite Tracker, he has played 431 Solo matches this season, which means that his win percentage is 93.3%. YoJustGotBodied averages 18.27 eliminations per match and his kill-death ratio is 271.48.

He will have to keep it up if he wants to finish the season with the most wins. The second spot belongs to Limi, who has won 400 Solo games so far.

In the Duo game mode, CODE Pacif has a comfortable lead with 497 wins so far this season. He's played 613 matches, which gives him a win percentage of 81.1%.

CODE Pacif is also very aggressive when it comes to eliminating his opponents as he has averaged 15.08 eliminations per game so far.

Most wins in Fortnite Trios and Squads modes

The Trios mode has been permanent in Fortnite Battle Royale for a few seasons now, and a lot of players enjoy it. The player with the most wins in this game mode is Ship, who has won 630 Trios matches and has averaged just under nine eliminations per game.

Considering that he is an all-time leader in Fortnite wins, we can expect him to finish the season at the top.

Ship has a fantastic team that he dominates with, so it is very likely he will keep pushing for the record. Besides his regular wins, this player has earned more than 600 Crown wins so far, which is very impressive.

Lastly, the player with the most wins in Fortnite Squad mode is TikTok Beliize. He is the only player on this list that has won more than 1,000 games so far and his lead over the second-placed player is more than 300 wins.

Now only does TikTok Beliize have the most wins, but his winning percentage is also incredible, 94.30%.

According to Fortnite Tracker, this Fortnite player has spent 14 days and 12 hours playing the game in Chapter 3 Season 3. This means that he plays for around 12 hours every day, which is impressive and amazing.

Considering how dedicated he is, we can expect him to end the season with the most wins in Fortnite squads. After all, he already has a comfortable lead over the competition and can afford to take a few days off.

