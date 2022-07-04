ThomasHD & Trippen: The Fortnite pros whose strategy is stealth

Fortnite pros have different ways of winning games, and they always come up with new strategies that help them get to the top. Almost every pro player has quick reflexes and amazing awareness.

Survival is the main goal of Fortnite Battle Royale, and players who survive the longest get the most points in competitive games. That is why it is not always smart to be too aggressive.

While stealth is not always a viable strategy, some Fortnite pros use it successfully. ThomasHD and Trippen are two players who use this strategy to achieve amazing results.

The two have a very unusual strategy that is almost completely the opposite of everything that many other Fortnite pros do. However, this approach has worked for them so far and they have won the Chapter 3 Season 3 Duos Cash Cup by implementing it.

Using stealth is key to success for these Fortnite pros

ThomasHD and Trippen mostly land at Rave Cave, and this is where they use the Slurp Truck to gain maximum shield. As soon as the Fortnite pros grab a few weapons, they instantly start pushing other players. However, they do it subtly as they use stealth.

If they notice enemies in the area, they crouch and walk slowly towards their opponents. They also aim down sights to completely mute their footsteps.

The key is to sneak up on enemies and hit the first shot hard with a shotgun. Considering that their aim is amazing, even a Common (gray) shotgun deals massive damage, which gives them a head-start.

What makes this first fight so essential is the fact that they deal 400 damage early in the game. Because of this, they do not have to worry about Storm Surge.

As you can see in the video above, the two Fortnite pros usually start close to the circle and move only when it starts closing.

Before they move, however, they shoot down any Timber Pines or Boulders, so that enemies cannot use them to prevent their rotation to the safe zone. Both ThomasHD and Trippen have Grapple Gloves as they are amazing for quick movement between circles.

The end-game strategy

Even in the final stages of the game, these two players are very careful and try to be as stealthy as possible. They are conservative with Grapple Gloves and use them only when it is necessary to do so.

While many players use end-game zones to eliminate their enemies and gain materials and health, these Fortnite pros avoid combat at any cost. When it comes to enemies, ThomasHD and Trippen usually destroy their enemies' builds. However, they do this only so they can take the high ground from the enemies, not because they want to fight.

trip @trippernn 1st in the first duo cashcup of the season w/ @Th0masHD ($2.500) 1st in the first duo cashcup of the season w/@Th0masHD ($2.500) https://t.co/UmlH8ORopA

Thanks to the high ground, they are able to see what is happening under them. The players then use assault rifles to damage enemies and gain a huge advantage over them.

If they believe that it is safe to do so, they drop down and finish off the remaining enemies. In the meantime, they pick up additional ammo and building resources so they can finish the game easily.

