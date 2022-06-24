"He's really good at Fortnite": Arsenal prodigy Mesut Ozil plans to become an esports athlete after retrirement

Mesut Ozil is one of many athletes from all over the world who have fallen in love with Fortnite Battle Royale. The video game has become so popular that it has gained attention from the sports world as well.

Even though it might be unusual for a football player to be good at video games, that is exactly what the 33-year-old midfielder is. Ozil has his own Twitch channel where players can see his gameplay, and he's been playing the game for a long time. According to his agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, the former Arsenal star is very good at the game and could become an esports athlete.

"He will go more into esports and maybe become an esports athlete. He’s really good at Fortnite, and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing."

It appears that Ozil's football career is coming to an end, and considering his situation at Fenerbahce, he might retire very soon. It seems that he has already made plans for his future, and it won't be surprising if he becomes a pro Fortnite player.

Mesut Ozil is very good at Fortnite Battle Royale

Besides being a fantastic footballer and winning numerous accolades, Mesut Ozil is very good at Fortnite Battle Royale. Not only is he a regular player, but he's also played the game since its early seasons.

Mesut Ozil is so in love with Fortnite that some football fans believe his health problems were caused due to playing the video game. One fan even calculated how many Fortnite games the footballer won back in 2018 and concluded that he spent too much time sitting down.

The footballer owns his own esports team, M10 Sports, and he also has a gaming house in Germany. Not only does he love gaming, but he understands what it takes to be a competitive player.

Apart from his success on the football field, Ozil has had a lot of success in Fortnite as well, winning over a thousand games. His win rate ranks him above millions of other players as well.

Ozil's Fortnite competitive career could start very soon

Despite his incredible skills, Mesut Ozil hasn't had much success on the football field lately. In 37 matches for Fenerbahce, Ozil scored nine goals. He has two more years left on his contract with the Turkish team, but his career could end even sooner.

Ozil’s agent also commented on his career in football:

“I think he will not play football in any other club anymore. I can not see that – it will be Fenerbahce, and that’s it.”

In the worst-case scenario, Mesut Ozil could focus on his competitive Fortnite career in the summer of 2024. However, considering his recent controversies and disagreements with the team, it won't be surprising if it happens a lot sooner.

Going from being a footballer to an esports athlete is an unusual choice, but it seems to be the right one for Ozil and his future.

