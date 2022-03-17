8 Fortnite competitive players to watch out for in 2022

The world of Fortnite competitive is evolving and so are the players. With more cash rewards on the line than ever before, it's a good time to be a competitive player in the Metaverse.

With Chapter 3 Season 2 about to start soon, it's time to take a look back at some of the best players of the current season and those to watch out for as 2022 progresses.

Loopers need to keep a close eye on these Fortnite competitive players

8) Rapperr

Coming in at the eighth position on this list with 13,601 wins, Rapperr is an upcoming player to look out for in 2022. In addition to securing this ranking, he has also secured the fourth position in terms of most wins in Squads mode, numbering 10,524.

7) Raпger

Despite having a low win rate of 33%, Raпger has managed to rack up close to 14,000 wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. While success in Squads has been relatively low, his record in Solo and Duos modes includes 5,880 and 5,298 wins respectively.

6) Koneju

Koneju @konejuxbl 51 kills! Who can beat our record? 51 kills! Who can beat our record? https://t.co/2h6PtdcK0d

Koneju has interesting stats to say the least. With a win rate of 63.50% and 14,177 confirmed wins, it's easy to understand why he holds the sixth spot on this list. To add another feather to his cap, he also has the second highest number of wins in Squads mode.

5) TTV R1xbox

When it comes to Solo wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, TTV R1xbox is an absolute beast. With close to 9,600 wins, he's officially a trailblaze for this category in-game.

4) GryphonRB

GryphonRB has secured 15,036 wins this season. Surprisingly enough, nearly 7,000 of those are from Squads. Given how hard it is to coordinate during a match, that in itself is an admirable achievement.

3) Prospеring

Coming in at close to 16,000 wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Prospering takes third place. With over 232,890 confirmed kills, he's one of the best players out there.

2) King JTerra

King JTerra has managed to secure second position in terms of number of wins with 18,000 Victory Royales. Surprisingly enough, the most number of wins have been earned via the Duos mode, followed by Squads and Solo.

1) Ship

With a win rate of 58.80%, 360,954 confirmed kills, and 33,565 wins - Ship is one of the best players of the season and the game itself. While these accolades are already impressive, he has even been featured in the Guinness World Records for his past achievements.

Note: The metrics used in the rankings are based on the number of wins throughout Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul