Why the hype for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is dead

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was one of the most hyped seasons in the game's history, and rightfully so. The leaks, teases and rumors convinced gamers that it would be one of the biggest seasons yet, and it delivered on that. The same cannot be said for Chapter 3 Season 2.

In fact, the opposite is true. Chapter 3 Season 2 is one of the least hyped seasons for the game. It's a shocking change from the first season, but there are a couple of reasons why this is.

Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has absolutely no hype

The main culprit for the lack of hype for the upcoming season is Epic Games. One of the reasons there is no hype is because there's nothing to get hype for. There are no leaks, no substantial teases, and no information.

There are rumors of a Moon Knight collaboration, a new Batman skin, or a Star Wars battle pass, but that's all they are. They're just unsubstantiated fan rumors.

There are rumors of a new Batman skin (Image via Epic Games)

The current season ends in six days, and there's nothing to look forward to. There are no leaks about what skins to expect, no genuine rumors about the next map, nothing. By all metrics, Chapter 3 Season 2 will be a step-down.

That's the other reason there is no hype: Season 1 has been that good. Fortnite players have loved mainly every aspect of it and are probably not looking forward to when those things go away.

If the Daily Bugle is removed and when the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters go away, the game won't be quite as fun. Many things will stay, but some of the best parts of the season cannot.

There is still time, but players knew about the final live event, the Spider-Man collaboration, and more by this time last season. Fortnite gamers are going in completely blind, and that is the opposite of exciting.

