Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard teases Chapter 3 Season 2 in new post

Almost everything Creative Director Donald Mustard puts out on social media is linked to Fortnite. Every seemingly insignificant tweet ends up being a tease for a future addition to the game. Because of this, players, content creators, and leakers pay close attention to everything that he shares.

Based on his latest Instagram post, Mustard is either a big fan of Star Wars or Chapter 3 Season 2 is going to be connected to a galaxy far, far away. Fans are assuming it's the latter.

Donald Mustard may have teased Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 on Instagram

Mustard shared the following picture to his profile and fans immediately began speculating.

The image doesn't have a caption or any context, which arguably makes the Fortnite connection seem even more likely. Many fans are excited about the prospect of this.

Epic Games most recently worked with Star Wars on a The Book of Boba Fett collaboration. They have a working relationship and could implement almost any Star Wars content they choose, which it seems like many players want.

It could very well be Star Wars, but not everyone is covinced. The Imagined Order and The Seven storyline is still a big part of the game.

Others just don't want any more collaborations, let alone a full battle pass of them.

For others, it's not so much the amount of collaborations as the type. Star Wars certainly isn't beloved by everyone, as nothing ever is.

There's a fine line for many players when it comes to collaborative seasons, and at least one player doesn't necessarily trust Epic Games to walk it.

Other more reputable sources think the tease from Mustard has nothing to do with next season's battle pass.

Time will ultimately tell. Even though characters like Rey, Kylo Ren and the Mandalorian have been in the game before, there are several that could still be introduced:

Luke Skywalker

Darth Vader

Jango Fett

Chewbacca

Count Dooku

Clone Troopers

Obi-Wan Kenobi (who does have a show coming up)

Lightsabers may make a return (Image via Epic Games)

Leakers did recently discover that lightsabers are back in the game files, so whatever is planned will almost certainly involve Star Wars to some extent.

Epic has, in the past, tested out skins and cosmetics to see how popular they are before going all-in on something. This was the case with the Marvel x Fortnite battle pass as they sent out Marvel skins before doing the full Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel collaboration.

The same might be true for Star Wars since they've had skins before and just added the Boba Fett and company skins. Their performance in the Item Shop could be the deciding factor for a future collaborative battle pass.

Note: Everything up to this point is purely speculation, though. No official word has come from Fortnite, Donald Mustard or other sources.

