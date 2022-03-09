×
Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard teases Chapter 3 Season 2 in new post

Chapter 3 Season 2 could be Star Wars themed (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 02:22 AM IST
News

Almost everything Creative Director Donald Mustard puts out on social media is linked to Fortnite. Every seemingly insignificant tweet ends up being a tease for a future addition to the game. Because of this, players, content creators, and leakers pay close attention to everything that he shares.

Based on his latest Instagram post, Mustard is either a big fan of Star Wars or Chapter 3 Season 2 is going to be connected to a galaxy far, far away. Fans are assuming it's the latter.

Donald Mustard may have teased Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 on Instagram

Mustard shared the following picture to his profile and fans immediately began speculating.

The image doesn't have a caption or any context, which arguably makes the Fortnite connection seem even more likely. Many fans are excited about the prospect of this.

Fortnite star wars battlepass >>>>mediocre original battlepass with 1-2 good skins

Epic Games most recently worked with Star Wars on a The Book of Boba Fett collaboration. They have a working relationship and could implement almost any Star Wars content they choose, which it seems like many players want.

I don't tweet about fortnite a lot but honestly a star wars collab season could be incredible, but they need to find a way to do it that doesn't isolate non star wars fans.

It could very well be Star Wars, but not everyone is covinced. The Imagined Order and The Seven storyline is still a big part of the game.

Star Wars season. IO/SevenWar season. Honestly people can’t make up their minds on what the next season will be for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Star Wars doesn’t even make sense atm. Honestly just look on what’s happening with the Fortnite island currently. Theres your clue.

Others just don't want any more collaborations, let alone a full battle pass of them.

People have been saying that next Fortnite season is gonna be Star Wars themed, and if it is…..I’m done lol

For others, it's not so much the amount of collaborations as the type. Star Wars certainly isn't beloved by everyone, as nothing ever is.

Star Wars, Marvel & DC advertisements in Fortnite are so lame. Never been into Star Wars & hated it since I was a kid & Marvel & DC comics don’t interest me either. This is why Ch2 S4 was the worst Fortnite season, no debate.

There's a fine line for many players when it comes to collaborative seasons, and at least one player doesn't necessarily trust Epic Games to walk it.

please dont make a star wars season epici would be fine if its a collab seasonaslong as it has plenty of original charactersand wouldnt focus on one IPif its for example a Star wars season then it would feel like a Star wars story rather than a Fortnite story

Other more reputable sources think the tease from Mustard has nothing to do with next season's battle pass.

Next season is not a Star Wars collaboration season btw.I've seen some people assume that in the replies to the tweet I posted a few hours ago, but that's definitely not the case.

Time will ultimately tell. Even though characters like Rey, Kylo Ren and the Mandalorian have been in the game before, there are several that could still be introduced:

  • Luke Skywalker
  • Darth Vader
  • Jango Fett
  • Chewbacca
  • Count Dooku
  • Clone Troopers
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (who does have a show coming up)
Lightsabers may make a return (Image via Epic Games)
Leakers did recently discover that lightsabers are back in the game files, so whatever is planned will almost certainly involve Star Wars to some extent.

Epic has, in the past, tested out skins and cosmetics to see how popular they are before going all-in on something. This was the case with the Marvel x Fortnite battle pass as they sent out Marvel skins before doing the full Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel collaboration.

The same might be true for Star Wars since they've had skins before and just added the Boba Fett and company skins. Their performance in the Item Shop could be the deciding factor for a future collaborative battle pass.

Note: Everything up to this point is purely speculation, though. No official word has come from Fortnite, Donald Mustard or other sources.

Edited by Saman
