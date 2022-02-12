The Mandalorian's Darksaber may be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 to celebrate Star Wars day

Lightsabers were first introduced to Fortnite back in Chapter 2 Season 1. Staying true to their lore in Star Wars, players could use them as a melee weapon and even deflect bullets. They were terrific weapons in-game but sadly had to be vaulted once the collaboration ended.

Despite so many more aspects to a Star Wars crossover, the Lightsabers were the main attraction. Now, with files about the item being updated for Chapter 3 Season 1, many suspect that they will soon make a return to the loot pool.

Alongside the normal Lightsabers, a new type of saber is speculated to be added to the game. This is one of the oldest sabers in Star Wars lore and belongs to a certain Mandalorian.

GEMY @EliseoVela @ShiinaBR Fortnite updates the lightsaber files, dark saber shown in Book of Boba (who have recently collaborated). Seems to coincidental to me. @ShiinaBR Fortnite updates the lightsaber files, dark saber shown in Book of Boba (who have recently collaborated). Seems to coincidental to me. https://t.co/y0dg5efcWc

The Darksaber may be added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3

With Epic Games and Disney adding more characters to Fortnite, the possibility of the Darksaber being added in is increasing. The weapon was first featured in The Mandalorian and, more recently, in The Book of Boba Fett.

Given that Mando himself is already in-game, it's very likely that Darksaber will soon follow suit. Nevertheless, without any information from the leakers or confirmation from Epic Games, it will be best not to jump to conclusions.

Even though the community badly wants the weapon added in-game as a harvesting tool, the developers cannot make everyone happy. With so much going on, Darksaber is lower on the "things to add to the game" list.

If the Darksaber were added to Chapter 3, when can Loopers expect to see it in-game?

It can confidently be said that the Darksaber will not be added during Chapter 3 Season 1. Given that the latest Star Wars collaboration is over, no new cosmetics or skins are added.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Your enemies, those you trust, and the strangers of the galaxy all have one thing in common: They know a bounty hunter when they see one.



Grab the Fennec Shand Outfit in the Item Shop now! Your enemies, those you trust, and the strangers of the galaxy all have one thing in common: They know a bounty hunter when they see one.Grab the Fennec Shand Outfit in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/Qut5M2Ekhi

In all probability, the weapon will be added to the game sometime during Chapter 3 Season 2. Since it will run through May, the season falls perfectly in line with Star Wars Days, May 4.

However, since nothing special occurred for Fortnite's Star Wars day in 2021, players shouldn't set themselves up for disappointment. While Darksaber may be featured in-game, it's too soon to say for certain. Hopefully, the leakers will be able to provide more information soon.

