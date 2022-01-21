Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 concept 'Order' is what we've all been waiting for

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been outstanding so far, and naturally, loopers have sky-scraping expectations from the upcoming season.

Unlike other Battle Royale games, Fortnite has a very complex storyline that is full of twists and turns. Every new season brings in new characters and events to the table, which decides the overall theme.

It's no surprise that fans have already come up with theories and concepts for Chapter 3 Season 2, and here's a brilliant concept that touches on the possibility of Midas' return.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 concept 'Order’ explained

Recently, prominent leaker and content creator fitzy confused a ton of fans with their Chapter 3 Season 2 concept. They posted a teaser art on Twitter titled ‘Order’, and it contains silhouettes of some characters.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 2: ORDER



[01.28.22] Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 2: ORDER[01.28.22] https://t.co/XAKvNHyStD

It is safe to assume that the main character in this Chapter 3 Season 2 concept is none other than Midas. Back in Chapter 2 Season 2, he led the Agency in the battle against SHADOW.

Leaks so far have suggested that a similar war scenario might take place in Chapter 3 Season 2. The Imagined Order has reached the flipside with massive drilling machines, and The Seven is prepared to take on the mysterious organization.

However, Midas never got a pleasant ending following The Device event. To this day, fans want him to return and take revenge. Hence, Midas returning to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2 will be a major plot twist in the storyline.

The character on the right side of Midas could be Jules or Marigold. While the former is Midas' daughter, the latter is his sister. Both characters have helped Midas on his journey and have been his most reliable allies.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 collaborations as per 'Order' concept

The character on Midas' left seems to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Readers should not be surprised, as leakers have already hinted towards this crossover. Such assertions surfaced after rumors claimed that Epic Games and Paramount have signed a deal.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite x Paramount Rumor



According to



The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Fortnite x Paramount RumorAccording to @Shpeshal_Nick 's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite.The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. 🍕 Fortnite x Paramount Rumor 🍕According to @Shpeshal_Nick's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite.The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. https://t.co/Xe4CwZdtri

Fans worldwide are now excited about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob skins in Fortnite. Having said that, nothing has been officially confirmed yet and loopers should take the leaks with a grain of salt.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



According to



One IP that was explicitly mentioned was TMNT



(First shared by RUMOR: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be coming to Fortnite in the future!According to @Shpeshal_Nick , Paramount has apparently signed a deal with Epic Games to bring their IPs into Fortnite!One IP that was explicitly mentioned was TMNT(First shared by @iFireMonkey RUMOR: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be coming to Fortnite in the future!According to @Shpeshal_Nick, Paramount has apparently signed a deal with Epic Games to bring their IPs into Fortnite!One IP that was explicitly mentioned was TMNT(First shared by @iFireMonkey) https://t.co/6S3m8fm8Qo

In terms of the story, the 'Order' concept for Chapter 3 Season 2 concept certainly looks promising, and it'd be a delight if Epic Games has chosen a similar plot for the upcoming season. Developers can also focus on frequent map changes, weapon tunings, and regular updates.

