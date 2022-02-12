3 billion-dollar franchises Fortnite was featured in 

Fortnite is more than just a Battle Royale game and has partnered with several billion-dollar franchises over the years. The most popular names on this list are Marvel, DC, and Star Wars.

A few years back, who would've thought that The Mandalorian, Batman, Iron Man, and countless popular characters from different universes would be introduced as skins in a Battle Royale game.

However, these crossovers are not just related to cosmetics, as the title has now been featured in movies and comics.

How Fortnite has been featured in Marvel, DC, and Star Wars

1) Marvel

Chapter 2 Season 4 was entirely based on Marvel comics where superheroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, and Thor helped loopers defeat Galactus. There is an abundance of Marvel cosmetics at the moment, and even in Chapter 3 Season 1, the tier 100 Battle Pass skin is none other than Spider-Man.

However, many players might not know that there are many Fortnite references in Marvel movies. In Avengers Endgame, one of the most popular movies ever, Thor and Korg play the Battle Royale game and get enraged over a player named Noobmaster69.

In Marvel's Runaways TV series, Alex Wilder mentions the BR title and talks about how he's learned specific strategies from it.

2) DC

Even though there hasn't been a DC-themed season yet, the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series has immortalized the game in the DC universe and vice versa.

Batman and The Foundation work together in the comics, and each edition unveils new secrets regarding the island, the Imagined Order, The Seven, and more.

Also, in The Flash TV series by DC, Vibe talks about Fortnite in the fourth episode of Season 7.

3) Star Wars

Back in December 2019, Fortnite hosted a Star Wars live event attended by millions of loopers. EMPEROR PALPATINE spoke during the event and mentioned revenge. Surprisingly, this statement was solely broadcasted in the Battle Royale game.

This monolog was never a part of The Last Jedi or Rise of Skywalker, which only means one thing. The game is canon in Star Wars, and the exclusive statement made during the live event proves it.

Naturally, many fans were disappointed with this unexpected crossover. They criticized Disney for relying on another franchise to promote the movie.

It won't be an overstatement that Epic Games' Battle Royale game hasn't just revolutionized its genre but also the world of gaming. It is the perfect example of what games can achieve, and it is unlikely that any other title in history will recreate its impact.

