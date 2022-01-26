Fortnite YouTuber discovers the weapon that actually kills Klombo in a single-shot

Klombo, a recent addition to Fortnite Chapter 3, has become a fan favourite. Players quickly fed him all the Klomberries he could eat and reaped the benefits. That's not the only feature that Klombo has, however.

Players can shoot at Klombo, which will rightfully make him angry. He'll charge around and destroy builds as well as damage players in his way. This can be used to significant effect as many players have utilized this feature to eliminate their final opponent.

Klombo seems to have incredible durability. He's able to charge around and destroy things as well as take nearly infinite gunfire from Fortnite players. One YouTuber has finally discovered which gun will kill Klombo.

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King finds out which gun can kill Klombo

Fortunately for Klombo, this can only be done in Creative. There are no weapons in a regular Battle Royale match that can kill Klombo in one shot. It may even be totally impossible to kill the new dinosaur.

However, if players want to kill Klombo in Fortnite Creative mode, here's what Glitch King discovered. The only gun that will deal enough damage to Klombo is the Common Copper Double Barrel Shotgun.

Slone @dr_slone2 🥺 twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… Fortnite @FortniteGame , we mean EVERYONE. Even Klombo!



Fill up with the squad and find out more: Everybody loves, we mean EVERYONE. Even Klombo!Fill up with the squad and find out more: fn.gg/PizzaParty Everybody loves 🍕, we mean EVERYONE. Even Klombo!Fill up with the squad and find out more: fn.gg/PizzaParty https://t.co/C6wn4nJlQN No don't kill klombo No don't kill klombo 😔🥺 twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

This gun is only available in Creative. It's also unclear whether or not the Exotic weapon called "The Dub" would kill Klombo. Either way, when Glitch King fired the shotgun at Klombo, it dealt 9,375 damage. This was a direct hit to the face, but body shots may have done less damage.

Sheep @SheepTheSecond So can you actually kill a klombo cause it seems like they have a LOT of health So can you actually kill a klombo cause it seems like they have a LOT of health

Klombo is not intended to be killed, which is why there's no death animation for him. When he was killed in Creative, he disappeared a moment after the gun was fired.

Creative mode made this kill possible (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately for players and Klombo, he can take quite a bit of damage in Battle Royale without dying. Since his introduction, players have been given the milestone task of feeding him 100 total Klomberries and not killing him. The latter seems impossible to do unless in Creative mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar