How many Klombo(s) spawn in a game of Fortnite?

Klombos are massive beasts that can be a Fortnite player's best friend or worst nightmare.

These dinosaurs will provide weapons and other items to players who feed them and are friendly. However, those who act hostile toward it will face its wrath and come up against unbridled rage.

Imagine being stuck in the middle of two or more Klombos turned red with anger. That is a possibility in Chapter 3 Season 1. Multiple Klombos can spawn on the island in any lobby, with the most seen being a total of three.

Multiple Klombos can spawn in a game of Fortnite

Klombos remain friendly until attacked (Image via Epic Games)

Klombos have set spawn points across the island, but their spawn rate is entirely random. After several tests, no more than three Klombos have spawned in a single lobby of Fortnite.

That seems to be the limit, as any more would probably be a massacre. If four or five Klombos were stomping around, players would draw them close, and a stomping rampage would ensue.

Klombos seem to spawn far enough apart that having all of them on the island meet in one place is an arduous task that would take most of the time before the storm closes in.

Here are the currently known spawn points for Klombos:

Spawn locations for Klombos (Image via Epic Games)

They were previously seen hibernating under the snow. With that knowledge and the map layout, it is clear that Klombos are not fans of the desert climate. Only one location is in the sandy south of the map.

Klombos also seem to spawn outside of named points of interest. If you find one inside a place like Tilted Towers or the Daily Bugle, it more than likely followed another player.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map is relatively large, so you'll need to cover a lot of ground if you are hoping to spot multiple Klombos in the same match. Thankfully when you find one, its blowhole allows you to redeploy and glide away.

