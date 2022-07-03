How to use Fortnite tracker to check your stats, K/D, and more

Fortnite tracker is a handy tool for checking your in-game stats, KD ratio, wins, and other vital metrics. Besides the stats for the current season, you can check the history of your accounts, including separate stats for any previous season.

While the KD ratio is not the most crucial stat in Fortnite, since it's a battle royale game, many loopers use it to measure their skill level. This ratio shows how many kills (eliminations) they get every time they die.

Besides this, Fortnite tracker allows users to check how many wins they have in total, how many games they've played, and their winning percentage. It also features leaderboards and challenges, among many other things.

Using Fortnite tracker to check stats

To access the Fortnite tracker, go to its website. Please keep in mind that many other websites track Fortnite stats, but this one is the most popular and most reliable.

Once you open the website, you can type in the Epic Games username of any player to check their stats. You can use this search box to check your stats or another looper.

Checking your Fortnite stats is very easy (Image via Fortnite Tracker)

It's important to note that only users with public profiles will be shown on the website. To make your profile public, open the game settings and go to your account preferences. If you're unsure how to do it, please watch the video below.

Once you open your Fortnite tracker profile page, you will see different stats. You can filter your stats on this page according to game modes, seasons, input devices, and more.

Additionally, the website will show you your stats from the last 7 or 30 days, so you can use it to track your progress. If you want more information regarding your progress, switch to the Progress tab, and this page will show how much you've progressed during the season.

You can use different stats, from KD ratio to win rate.

Check your records and competitive stats with Fortnite tracker

The website is perfect for those who want to see their records in Fortnite Battle Royale. The Bests tab allows gamers to see their highest elimination game in every game mode, including the classic battle royale and Zero Build modes.

Furthermore, competitive players can check how well they've performed during competitions, including the Fortnite Championship Series.

The Arena tab is perfect for those who enjoy playing this mode. It is separated from the other modes, and users can check their competitive stats in it.

Fortnite Tracker @FortniteTracker Most loyal teammates?

Find out on your events page! Most loyal teammates?Find out on your events page! https://t.co/R8q2l49iLf

The website has a lot more interesting stats and information, including leaderboards for most wins, most Arena Hype, and longest winning streaks. If you want to know which competitive gamers made the most money playing the game, you can check that out too!

Fortnite loopers can also use it to find a squad to play the game with. What makes this squad finder so perfect is the integration with the tracking platform.

As soon as you add your name to the list of available players, the system will automatically load your stats and show them to other participants.

