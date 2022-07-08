Fortnite: The KAWSPEELY skin is secretly reactive to the Crowing emote

The KAWSPEELY outfit was recently released to the Fortnite Item Shop as part of another collaboration with KAWS. While Peely is one of the most popular characters in the video game, the KAWSPEELY outfit hasn't been well-received by the community.

Fortunately, its secret feature may increase its popularity. Apparently, this new skin reacts to the Crowning Achievement emote, which is very interesting.

Epic Games hasn't revealed this feature in the official blog post for new cosmetic items. Instead, some players noticed the reactive part on their own while using the crowning emote.

To find out how to make KAWSPEELY reactive to this emote, please keep reading the article.

KAWSPEELY's hidden feature is very interesting

The Crowning Achievement emote was released with Chapter 3 Season 1. The emote was added at the same time as the victory crowns, and the only way to obtain it is to get crowned victory.

The emote is very simple and shows how many crowned victories players have managed to obtain. Unfortunately, this counter resets to 0 with the start of every season, which is why the emote isn't as special as many players hoped it would be.

The KAWSPEELY outfit has a special reaction to it. Every other skin in Fortnite Battle Royale has a proud and happy reaction to the Crown Achievement emote, but Kawspeely's reaction is very unique and different.

The character has a different emotional reaction to the show-off emote, but his mouth also turns to what looks like the top of the crown, which you can see in the video above.

Apparently, this reaction can be seen with a few other emotes, which is very cool.

The new outfit costs 1,200 V-Bucks, but players can also choose to buy him in a bundle that costs 2,300 V-Bucks. Aside from the outfit, the bundle also has a matching back bling, as well as a KAWS glider and a wrap.

The new Peely skin is one of the worst skins in the game, according to the community

The KAWS collaboration hasn't been very popular among Fortnite Battle Royale players. The first time this collaboration happened, players were mostly disappointed with the outfit, saying it lacked creativity.

The KAWSPEELY outfit has also been rated poorly. As a matter of fact, it is currently ranked 1,135th among the 1,360 total outfits in the game. The average rating it has received is 42.78 out of a possible 100, which makes it one of the worst skins ever released in the game.

Shiina @RealShiina kawspeely could well end up as the worst collab of the year kawspeely could well end up as the worst collab of the year

Many Fortnite players have complained about Epic Games "milking" Peely and creating too many variants of him. While he's one of the most popular characters in the game, players are simply fed up with his variants.

The new KAWS collaboration will most likely go down as one of the worst collaborations in Fortnite of all time. Fortunately, it won't be the worst as the Chapulin Colorado skins have received even worse reviews.

Considering how badly the latest collaboration has been rated by the players, it is unlikely that we will see another Fortnite x KAWS collab in the future. We can all agree that the Metaverse will survive without these characters, so hopefully Epic will pass on them next time.

