Is Epic Games overdoing Peely skins in Fortnite?

When it comes to popular and well-known characters in Fortnite, Peely is often at the top of the list. Fans have not gotten enough of him since he was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8. Since he has also played a major role in the storyline, and more recently the live event, he has become a part and parcel of the game.

As a result of his popularity, the character has had numerous iterations of his skin added to the game. Outfits such as Unpeely, Peely Bone, P-1000, and Polar Peely have all been received with love by the community.

The most recent collaboration, however, was a total disaster.

According to many who love the character, the skin's quality drops drastically. With every new iteration of Peely, the character loses popularity and fame. This leads to an important question that has to be asked, which is: "Is Fortnite overdoing Peely skins?"

The good, the bad, and overripe banana in Fortnite

Throughout the history of Fortnite, Peely skins have been looked upon with glee. Players cannot wait to get their hands on the newest iteration of the skin. However, over time, with Epic Games mass-producing variations of Peely, the charm of it all has faded. This shows in the latest collaboration with Kaws.

When the first Kaws collaboration took place in Chapter 2, fans were over the moon. Given how unique the characters looked, everyone wanted them.

However, the same cannot be said for the latest crossover, which features Peely designed with Kaws' aesthetics. While the skin may look unique, at this point, Peely seems overdone.

Here are a few reactions from fans:

Candywing 🍬 @qCandywing



Out of every skin in Fortnite why peely no hate or anything I just wanna ask KAWSOut of every skin in Fortnite why peelyno hate or anything I just wanna ask KAWSOut of every skin in Fortnite why peely 😭 no hate or anything

Happy Power @HappyPower Fortnite x Stranger Things v2 & Fortnite x The Boys would do crazy numbers. Come on Epic, we don't want anymore random collabs like Peely with gloves on lmao Fortnite x Stranger Things v2 & Fortnite x The Boys would do crazy numbers. Come on Epic, we don't want anymore random collabs like Peely with gloves on lmao

F8 Dizycart @dizycart What did Fortnite do to peely What did Fortnite do to peely https://t.co/wxqKFqVgfv

Eternaltus🇺🇦 @Not_Eternatus Fortnite community with the new peely. Fortnite community with the new peely. https://t.co/rOKcglZEuR

Grantb812 @Grantb812 @ShiinaBR This is the morbius of all collabs @ShiinaBR This is the morbius of all collabs

While many loopers will still purchase this cosmetic item using V-Bucks, this business model is not healthy for the community. Trying to milk one specific character is not something fans appreciate. In Peely's case, the saturation point has been reached.

But why is Epic Games doing this? Well, there are a number of reasons:

1) Easy to design

🏳️‍⚧️ vinny @G0RECR0W iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



KAWSPEELY lands in the Fortnite Item Shop along with accessories. Also, KAWS Skeleton returns. Use these Outfits in the KAWS NEW FICTION art exhibit!



fortnite.com/blog/kawspeely… KAWSPEELY Slips onto the Scene in FortniteKAWSPEELY lands in the Fortnite Item Shop along with accessories. Also, KAWS Skeleton returns. Use these Outfits in the KAWS NEW FICTION art exhibit! KAWSPEELY Slips onto the Scene in FortniteKAWSPEELY lands in the Fortnite Item Shop along with accessories. Also, KAWS Skeleton returns. Use these Outfits in the KAWS NEW FICTION art exhibit!fortnite.com/blog/kawspeely… https://t.co/YyqhA5ieCJ that's just peely with gloves and a different face ???? I thought itd actually be a cool stylized skin twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… that's just peely with gloves and a different face ???? I thought itd actually be a cool stylized skin twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st…

While designing outfits is not that easy, re-skins are not that hard either. With Kawspeely, it is easy to see how basic the re-skin is. Given how easy it is to rebrand Peely, it gives Epic Games the freedom to mass produce variants.

With the banana body being the main attraction, any little add-on done will make it look like a new skin. While some of these have become immensely popular, the more recent ones are losing popularity due to bad design.

2) Mass appeal

Peely's fame in Fortnite cannot be denied. If the character was not popular before, he surely is now, after saving Mecha from certain death. Thus, using him as a poster-banana for skin variations is easy.

Given his massive appeal and clumsy yet lovable personality, players are bound to buy any variant of his skin. Plus, dressing up in-game as a banana has a certain comedic charm to it.

3) Suits every occasion

Perhaps the most important reason why Epic Games keeps churning out Peely skins is the fact that he suits every occasion. Need a Peely Fortnitemares skin? No problem, turn half of him into a skeleton. Need something to celebrate the holiday season? Easy, turn him into a frozen banana.

At this point, there are very few instances where Peely cannot be used or turned into a skin variation. However, with the developers creating skins that are poorly designed, the hype is slowing coming to an end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far