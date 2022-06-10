Why Peely is more important to Fortnite than we realize

Peely is one of the most loved characters in Fortnite lore. He is a banana with hands and legs.

The overall design of Peely usually appeals to players over a broad age group. This character has played an important role in many live events in the game, always turning up at the right moment to save the day.

Peely, in short, is a wild card. No one knows how he will react in situations. Nor does anyone know his exact strengths and weaknesses.

Given his nature, it's hard to take Peely seriously. However, the biggest mistake anyone can make is underestimating this ripe yellow banana!

Peely's role in Fortnite universe

The Fortnite island has seen many battles and wars till now. Loopers have gone head-to-head against monsters, aliens, evil villains, and even the Imagined Order.

Every time they've gone up against someone powerful, Peely has done something or the other to turn the tides in favor of gamers. It is commonly believed that he isn't just a singular character but a tribe of gun-toting, doe-eyed bananas.

In the most recent Fortnite live event, Peely again came to the rescue of players and the Paradigm. While using the Mecha to destroy IO forces on the ground, the giant robot was severely damaged.

Just as the Mecha started failing, Peely arrived with a large truck of slurp that the Paradigm used to restore the machine to full functionality.

However, Peely was known to be a horrible driver, as seen in Chapter 3 Season 2. He was navigating a bus very carefully around the island but ended up crashing into an ice cream truck. However, his driving skills didn't fail him during the live event in Fortnite, and Peely successfully delivered a slurp truck to the Mecha.

That said, there are some interesting little facts about this cute banana. Peely has been turned into a banana smoothie many times in-game, but he manages to bounce repeatedly.

As seen in the Chapter 2 Season 4 trailer, Peely has claws like Wolverine that he can reveal at will. However, these claws are made of bananas instead of Adamantium.

It is also believed that Peely knows how to create slurp, as pointed out through a dialogue with Rick Sanchez. Peely also apparently knows The Imagined's plans for the loop and the island as a whole. This was seen when users dressed as The Imagined would interact with the Peely NPC on the island.

Funnily enough, as per the game's Wiki page, Peely has 1274 driving infarctions on the Fortnite island. The cumulative fine for all these infarctions is 503,245, a very high number.

Taking everything into account, it can quickly be concluded that Peely is a fascinating character in Fortnite. He's more than what meets the eye.

Peely's biggest weapon is his cuteness and his unpredictability. No one knows what he'll do in the face of adversity, making him a real trump card for loopers.

