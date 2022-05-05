Fortnite proves Peely is the island's worst driver

Everybody's favorite banana, Peely, has been diligently re-learning how to drive the bus around the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map. Considering that he's a living banana, this act is rather impressive.

Over the past few days, he's been skilfully and carefully navigating his way across the island, driving from one POI to the next without causing any incident. Sadly, his luck seems to have run out.

Peely crashes bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Following the Fortnite v20.30 update, those who jumped into the game early were horrified at the sight of an accident. It's unclear what happened, but Peely managed to crash the bus and flip it over while wrecking three cars.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads https://t.co/42ud4MbhZ7

The incident took place across the bridge, east of Coney Crossroads. Given that the area is free of Imagined Order guards, it's safe to assume that this was Peely's fault.

Furthermore, given that he's been in an accident once before when he crashed a van, this is no surprise. However, this is not a bad thing for the community and helps boost players' morale.

Peely has stolen hearts and attention of fans in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As news of the crash began to spread, community members rallied in support of Peely and stated that "he's trying his best." The incident has transcended from a random in-game mini-event to one of the most talked-about things on social media.

The incident has become so popular that loopers are more interested in Peely learning to drive than the ongoing war between The Seven and The Imagined Order. One user wrote:

"I mean, he's crashed multiple cars, but he's getting better! The bus he crashed had smaller skidmarks!"

Now, while this mini-event may seem insignificant, there is some reasoning behind it, according to fans. One suggested that Peely is being tasked to re-learn how to drive to help transport The Seven when the need arises.

However, given that they can fly in their suits, this is an unlikely scenario.

MYKE @MYKE724 @iFireMonkey I have an idea, peely is learning how to drive and once he’s learnt it, he’s gonna play a role in this event from like maybe driving the seven where they need to be? Like an Uber? @iFireMonkey I have an idea, peely is learning how to drive and once he’s learnt it, he’s gonna play a role in this event from like maybe driving the seven where they need to be? Like an Uber? 😂

More than likely, The Origin tasked Peely with learning how to drive to keep him occupied and away from important matters. This is the most logical explanation, given how clumsy he is at times.

Nevertheless, whatever is the case, with the Imagined Order creating a Doomsday device and Darth Vader arriving in Fortnite soon, knowing how to make a quick getaway will be necessary. Hopefully, Peely will learn how to drive by the time the season ends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer