Who is The Origin in Fortnite? Cube Queen & The Origin's relationship explored

The Origin has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The member of The Seven was revealed a long time ago, and loopers have been eager to know more about him ever since.

After teasing The Origin skin in a recent survey, Epic Games added him to the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Naturally, he will play an important role in the war with the Imagined Order.

It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lend my voice to one of the biggest games ever. Think imma play tonight The Origin finally speaks… and it turns out they sound a lot like me!Happy Season 2/Chapter 3 day @FortniteGame fans!It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lend my voice to one of the biggest games ever. Think imma play tonight The Origin finally speaks… and it turns out they sound a lot like me!Happy Season 2/Chapter 3 day @FortniteGame fans! It was an honour and a privilege to be asked to lend my voice to one of the biggest games ever. Think imma play tonight 💕 https://t.co/Q4mThu2XJX

On that note, here's everything loopers need to know about The Origin in Fortnite.

The Origin could be the Cube King in Fortnite

During Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, loopers had to face the Cube Queen who wanted to destroy the Zero Reality. She was originally accompanied by the Cube King, but he soon realized that causing havoc was morally unacceptable.

If you take a closer look at this Loading Screen, it looks like a transition/transformation from Cube King into a member of The Seven!! So "The Origin" might actually be the Cube King in the story!?If you take a closer look at this Loading Screen, it looks like a transition/transformation from Cube King into a member of The Seven!! https://t.co/tSMbEmeIVP

The Cube King betrayed his queen to save the Zero Reality from the Cube Queen and the Imagined Order. This was a disastrous move for him as the Imagined Order captured him and started torturing him.

#Fortnite #Leaks Meet The Cube King!! (AKA The Origin)Fun Fact: The Cube King left the Queen to join The Seven… I wonder how this one plays out. #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Flipped Meet The Cube King!! (AKA The Origin)Fun Fact: The Cube King left the Queen to join The Seven… I wonder how this one plays out.#Fortnite #Leaks #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteFlipped https://t.co/JVahN6DDRu

Members of The Seven, like The Foundation, saved The Origin (Cube King), which is why he has now joined the group of cosmic entities. He works as a field general and tactician and is one of the strongest members.

It is evident that The Origin has multiple identities and has already seen a ton of realities. Out of everyone else, he knows that war isn't worth it, and destroying realities is not the solution to anything.

The Origin in Fortnite also could be Agent Jonesy from the future

Readers may be confused about The Origin's arrival in The Seven. If he joined the group after Chapter 2 Season 8, then why was it called 'The Seven' in the first place?

The only explanation is time travel. Anything and everything is possible in the battle royale title's multiverse, and theories suggest that Agent Jonesy is The Origin.

Eren_Yeager2708 @SuperAysaf #fortnite I have a theory that the Origin might be Jonesy The First. He says that he's the original and the new 7 member revealed is the The Origin. Its a little theory I made, it maybe wrong but this new chapter is filled with theories and secrets I have a theory that the Origin might be Jonesy The First. He says that he's the original and the new 7 member revealed is the The Origin. Its a little theory I made, it maybe wrong but this new chapter is filled with theories and secrets😉😝#fortnite https://t.co/AhvXPmP3LF

These theories suggest that Agent Jonesy, in the future, travels back to the past and forms The Seven to save the island from the Imagined Order. He himself is The Origin but isn't aware of this identity currently.

While there is no official evidence to support the theory regarding Agent Jonesy being The Origin, this is the only plausible explanation of the ongoing events. Loopers can certainly expect more clarity as Chapter 3 Season 2 progresses.

