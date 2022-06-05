How to get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Victory Royale umbrella

After much anticipation, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally here. Over the course of the last week, Epic has been teasing the new season, and everybody's excitement has been building. Now that the new season is here, there are a few things that will come along too. Continuing with its tradition, Epic has introduced The Battle Bloom.

The Battle Bloom is the victory umbrella for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. For the uninitiated, Epic releases a celebratory glider umbrella to mark the beginning of the new season. Since the very beginning, Epic has been handing out these free umbrellas to the player.

The umbrella is designed in such a way that it carries with itself the artistic impression of the theme of the new season. The Battle Bloom is inspired by the floral aspect of the map, which has just started to bloom.

How to get the Victory Royale umbrella in Fortnite?

Umbrella is the quintessential glider in Fortnite. When players play the game for the first time, as the default glider, they get an umbrella. These umbrellas have evolved over the years, following the trajectory of the game itself. The Victory Royale umbrella follows the theme of the upcoming season. For instance, since Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite was a Marvel crossover, players were given the "Mighty Marvel ’Brella," suggesting the theme of the season.

Although acquiring the Victory Royale umbrella seems like a daunting task, it is fairly easy for players to claim the glider. All that a player needs is to win a Fortnite game in either Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squad format, and the umbrella can be claimed in the lobby. However, this does not apply to some of the Limited-Time Modes (LTM).

As soon as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 goes live, a plethora of excited players will be queuing up to play the game. It might so happen that many won't be able to get a victory royale on their first try, but there is no need to fret about it. Umbrella will remain up for grabs for an extended period of time. Ultimately, the majority of the players will be able to claim the umbrella.

What does the umbrella suggest about the theme of the season?

The gameplay trailer is out, and the theme for Chapter 3 Season 3 seems to be Vibin'. From the trailer, it is evident that the game's lore has somewhat diverged from what's been happening over the last two seasons. It's exciting to see things other than the insignia of the Imagined Order on utilitarian POIs.

The season's theme seems very floral, and the island is overgrown with thick foliage. A giant tree takes center stage, and present in its canopy is a petal-like design that is very similar to the design of the umbrella. If we were to take a better look at the umbrella, the canopy seems similar to the tree, and the shaft looks like the trunk. One can speculate that the tree will play a major role in the new season.

